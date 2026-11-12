How to watch England vs Croatia: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch England vs Croatia for free from anywhere in the world as two frequent foes meet in Matchday 5 of the Nations League 2026/27.

England have responded in ruthless fashion to a tournament-opening 3-2 defeat by Spain, beating Czechia (twice) and Croatia by an aggregate 12-0. The meat in that sandwich was a 7-0 behind-closed-doors win in Rijeka that served notice of Thomas Tuchel letting off the Three Lions handbrake – a point guarantees a spot in the quarter-finals. Harry Kane scored twice that night and the England captain will surpass Peter Shilton as his country's most-capped male footballer if he plays as expected.

Keep an eye out, too, for Jobe Bellingham, who joins older brother Jude in an England squad for the first time. If they feature, they'll be England's fourth set of post-war brothers after Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah, Gary and Phil Neville and Bobby and Jack Charlton.

Croatia have revenge on their minds after that embarrassing October loss. After beginning his second stint in the dugout with a 2-1 win against Czechia, Slaven Bilic has lost three in a row, albeit a 2-1 reverse against world champions Spain last time out was an improved performance post-Rijeka. With 41-year-old captain Luka Modric still anchoring the midfield, the 2018 World Cup runners-up still have quality and in fit-again Josko Gvardiol and Luka Vuskovic a center-back pairing the envy of many European nations.

Watch England vs Croatia for FREE

England vs Croatia will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture as well as Republic of Ireland.

🇬🇧 UK: ITV1 and ITVX

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play

🇭🇷 Croatia: Nova TV

Outside any of these countries? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Croatia live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream England vs Croatia with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to the UK – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to ITVX – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy England vs Croatia for free

🇺🇸 How to watch England vs Croatia in the US

England vs Croatia will be broadcast on Fubo in the US.

You'll need the Pro Plan to watch this Nations League fixture, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch England vs Croatia in the UK

Free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX will show England vs Croatia in the UK.

You'll need to be a UK resident and have a TV license to watch the match. Otherwise, sign up for a free account and you're good to go.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch England vs Croatia in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of England vs Croatia in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch England vs Croatia in Australia

In Australia, you can watch England vs Croatia live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45pm AEDT on Friday, 13 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

England vs Croatia: Q+A

What time does England vs Croatia kick-off? England vs Croatia will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Thursday, 12 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Friday, 13 November in Australia.

What is the England vs Croatia head-to-head? England and Croatia have met on 13 previous occasions, with the Three Lions winning eight games to the Vatreni's three. There have been two draws and the other two ending in draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 7-0 win for England.

Can I stream England vs Croatia for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above ITVX in the UK, Virgin Media Play in the Republic of Ireland and Nova TV in Croatia are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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