Overview Watch Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County on Hulu (US)

Global stream: Disney+

Unlock your stream with Norton VPN (save 54%)

Premiere: 12am ET / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT on Thursday, November 12

California Mormons judge Utah Mormons – but not necessarily the way you might expect. Buttoned-up and fusty are the last traits anyone would associate with "MomTok", but apparently the new Orange County group that Jen Affleck has attached herself is "a little bit more lenient" than the original SLOMW cast.

So says McCall DaPron, jewellery business owner and sister of Mayci Neeley and one of three practicing member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with Jen and actor and producer Madison Bontempo.

Aspyn Ovard has left the church and Salomé Andrea's faith has lapsed, while Bobbi Althoff doesn't appear to have ever been a Mormon and Avery Woods has said that she's actively opposed to Mormonism.

It's this friction that serves as the engine of Secret Lives OC, which begins with Jen's – characteristically outrageous – attempts to unite two warring factions. Taking in misguided group outings to Palm Springs and Las Vegas, a tense jewellery launch and adventures in polyamory, it's determined to one-up The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives at every turn.

Read on as we explain how to watch Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County from anywhere.

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How to watch Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County in the US

In the US, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres on Hulu at 12am ET on Thursday, November 12. All eight episodes will be available to stream from the off.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Secret Lives OC is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County on Disney Plus, the show’s international home.

All eight episodes land on Thursday, November 12, at 12am ET / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT.

You can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are, starting for as little as CA$8.99 / £5.99 / AU$9.99 per month in Canada, the UK and Australia respectively.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County – Need to Know

Secret Lives OC trailer

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

When is the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County release date? Secret Lives OC premieres globally on Thursday, November 12.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County episode guide

Secret Lives OC comprises eight episodes, each of which land on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the rest of the world at 12am ET / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT on Thursday, November 12.

Episode 1: "The Book of Mormons?" – Thu, Nov 12

– Thu, Nov 12 Episode 2: "The Book of Psalm Springs" – Thu, Nov 12

– Thu, Nov 12 Episode 3: "The Book of Plastics" – Thu, Nov 12

– Thu, Nov 12 Episode 4: "The Book of Loyalty" – Thu, Nov 12

– Thu, Nov 12 Episode 5: "The Book of Uncoupling" – Thu, Nov 12

– Thu, Nov 12 Episode 6: "The Book of Déjà Vu" – Thu, Nov 12

– Thu, Nov 12 Episode 7: "The Book of Control" – Thu, Nov 12

– Thu, Nov 12 Episode 8: "The Book of Ashleigh Madison" – Thu, Nov 12

Is Taylor Frankie Paul in Secret Lives OC? Taylor Frankie Paul is not listed as a member of the Secret Lives OC cast. The influencer, who effectively launched the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives franchise, helmed The Bachelorette season 22, only for it to be pulled off air when footage emerged showing Paul throwing chairs at her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, with one of them striking her five-year-old daughter. Paul is, however, expected to feature on the upcoming sixth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County cast

Bobbi Althoff

Madison Bontempo

Aspyn Ovard

McCall DaPron

Avery Woods

Salomé Andrea

Chandler Higgins

Ashleigh Pease