How to watch Devil's Crest online – stream the anime from anywhere for free

Anime fans who are into science fiction and horror will get a kick out of Devil's Crest, the adaptation of Reki Kawahara's light novels (also known as Demon's Crest). It's a story where sixth-grade twins, Yuuma and Sawa, are playing a virtual reality MMORPG and find that the real world and the game world blur into one with devastating consequences.

Now, death is permanent, and Yuuma must embark on a terrifying mission to repair the rupture in reality while avoiding bizarre monsters which are the result of metamorphoses between real people and in-game creatures. Yuuma's sister has been affected, and so, too, have some of their classmates. The stakes are incredibly high, the action is brutal, and the journey is dark and thrilling. What more could you want?

If you enjoyed what Kawahara did with Sword Art Online, we're sure Devil's Crest will be a must-watch. There are two episodes coming at launch, and much more to come.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Devil's Crest online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch Devil's Crest in the US

In the US, you can watch Devil's Crest via Prime Video from November 6.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off below).

How to watch Devil's Crest from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Devil's Crest online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Devil's Crest from abroad:

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How to watch Devil's Crest in Canada

Devil's Crest premieres on Friday, November 6 on Prime Video. The first two episodes arrive at launch, but you'll have to wait for subsequent episodes to air weekly. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Devil's Crest on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Devil's Crest in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's the same deal in Australia, with Devil's Crest releasing on Amazon Prime Video with two episodes on Friday, November 6.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch Devil's Crest in the UK

Devil's Crest will be available on Prime on Friday, November 6 in the UK.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about Devil's Crest

When is the Devil's Crest release date? Devil's Crest lands on Prime Video on November 6 globally, with two episodes available at launch. Subsequent episodes will arrive on the streamer each Friday.

Devil's Crest cast

Yūma Ashihara as Haruka Shiraishi

as Haruka Shiraishi Sawa Ashihara as Konomi Inagaki

as Konomi Inagaki Teruki Sugamo as Yūsuke Kobayashi

as Yūsuke Kobayashi Aria Misono as Maaya Uchida

as Maaya Uchida Kai Kisanuki as Rie Murakawa

as Rie Murakawa Sumika Watamaki as Sora Amamiya

as Sora Amamiya Kenji Kondō as Yūya Hirose

as Yūya Hirose Minagi Sano as Satomi Amano

as Satomi Amano Shin Haizaki as Atsushi Tamaru

as Atsushi Tamaru Kakeru Niki as Ayumu Murase

Can I watch Devil's Crest for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Devil's Crest free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

Devil's Crest trailer

Devils' Crest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On