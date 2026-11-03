US Midterm Elections 2026 live stream — where to watch results as they happen

Watch US Midterm Elections live streams on Fox News or MS NOW via YouTube TV free trial (US only)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Voters across the US are preparing to head to the polls as President Trump awaits an unofficial barometer on how his constituents feel about his presidency so far.

Control of the US Congress is up for grabs, as the Democrats bid to take that control from the current Republican majority. And what a slim majority it is, with Trump's party currently holding only the minimum number of seats needed to enjoy control of the House of Representatives. 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for grabs too, with the Democrats needing to control a total of 51 seats for that to change hands.

New battle lines have been drawn, literally, by both sides, with some electoral maps being redrawn more favorably for one side or the other, leading to the upcoming vote looking a little more unpredictable.

It's a big election, that could spell major changes to the remainder of President Trump's tenure, so read on as we show you how to watch the 2026 US midterm elections from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 2026 US Midterm Elections live streams for free?

For viewers in the US, Fox News and MS NOW are available on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, both of which offer a free trial.

If you're happy streaming coverage online, NBC News NOW, ABC News Live, and CBS News 24/7 all offer up-to-the-minute reporting on their free news streams.

International free streaming options include CBC Gem in Canada, BBC iPlayer in the UK and SBS on Demand in Australia.

Away from home? Watch your usual streaming services from anywhere with NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch US Midterm Elections 2026 live streams from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch US Midterm Elections coverage, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. Use a VPN to watch US Midterm Elections live streams online from anywhere:

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Get NordVPN and stream US Midterm Elections live streams

How to watch US Midterm Elections 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, all major networks will be broadcasting coverage of the 2026 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, although start times vary.

CNN: 4pm ET / 1pm PT

4pm ET / 1pm PT NBC News: 5pm ET / 2pm PT

5pm ET / 2pm PT Fox News : 6pm ET / 3pm PT

: 6pm ET / 3pm PT MS NOW: 6pm ET / 3pm PT

6pm ET / 3pm PT ABC: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

7pm ET / 4pm PT CBS: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Don't have cable? You could opt for a cord-cutting service Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch online from abroad.

How to watch US Midterm Elections 2026 live streams online in Canada

Canadians can catch the latest from the US Midterm Elections on CBC News, with reporting running throughout the day and live coverage from 7pm ET.

Viewers in Canada can stream for free via CBC Gem.

Outside Canada right now? Unlock your usual streaming service with NordVPN.

How to watch US Midterm Elections 2026 live streams online in Australia

Various networks in Australia will be covering the US Midterm Elections, with free live streams available from around midday local time on Wednesday, November 4 on the likes of 9Now, SBS on Demand and ABC iView.

Away from OZ right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch US Midterm Elections 2026 live streams online in the UK

Both Sky News and BBC One will offer dedicated US Midterm Election coverage in the UK, kicking off late Tuesday evening.

BBC coverage is available for free to licence fee payers via BBC iPlayer.

Brit abroad? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

US Midterm Elections - Need to Know

What are the 2026 US midterms? The midterms see voters across the US take to the polls to choose members of Congress. Elections take place every two years, with each alternate set falling in the middle of a Presidency, hence 'midterms.' The key task of Congress is to pass laws, and the elections dictate which party controls the Congress — Trump's Republicans, or the Democrat opposition. Whichever party has the power dictates how easy it is for the given President to carry out their plans. Unofficially, the results also act as a barometer of how happy US voters are with the current Presidency.

Who is being elected in the 2026 US midterms? Congress is divided into two parts, the House of Representatives and the Senate. All 435 seats in the House are up for election on each two year cycle, however Senators serve a six year term, so the amount of seats up for grabs varies each time. On this occasion, 35 of the 100 seats are being voted on. While at the polls, some voters will also be electing their state-level governors.

When will we know the results of the 2026 US midterms? There is no set time frame for when we might learn the results of the 2026 midterms. Some states may declare their results on the night, however, in the past, winners haven't been called for days or even weeks.