Apple will place usage limits on Siri AI in the future, with the option to pay for expanded access

What the cost will be or how pricing will be structured remains to be seen

On-device inference will still be free, but the heavier tasks such as AI image editing will count towards your daily usage limit

In the Apple earnings call for Q4 2026, new CEO John Ternus joined CFO Kevan Parekh and COO Sabih Khan to discuss the results of the previous quarter. Within the discussion the trio quietly confirmed that Siri AI may soon have usage limits.

Now, we’ve put Siri AI through its paces and found it to be a remarkably good life assistant across Apple’s fleet of devices after years of Siri directing tricky questions to ChatGPT. But a usage limit could seriously hinder the effectiveness of your Apple assistant.

Those looking to use Siri as their go-to resource for AI answers and make full use of Apple’s AI photo editing features will have to pay for expanded access. So far, there are no details on how much users will have to fork up at each iCloud+ tier to make full use of Siri AI.

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Server-side inference could raise costs

“The mix of [on-device and cloud Siri] is very early days, and so it's hard to predict exactly what the mix of those costs are going to look like,” Parekh explained. “Obviously, on device, you know, it's very very efficient. No real costs associated with that. But on the server side, we have some inference costs.”

Siri AI has had a somewhat limited rollout, being released mid-September in English as part of the iOS 27 update. Siri AI runs on a mix of on-device and Private Cloud Compute, so until Apple gets to grips with how much demand they might expect from Siri AI users the costs aren’t really known.

“I think again, we've just recently launched it and made it available to more users,” Parekh added. “And so we're in the very very early stages of understanding the kind of mix of those costs, as well as further requirements we might have on the compute side.”

Obviously there is some reasoning behind Apple’s decision to use Private Cloud Compute for some tasks. Given that your phone holds some pretty sensitive personal information that Siri AI may need to access, Private Cloud Compute offers a way to process that data in an anonymized, privacy-focused format.

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Much of Siri AI’s inference happens on-device, but tasks that exceed the resource restrictions of an iPhone can be offloaded onto Private Cloud Compute. But with that comes processing costs that Apple has to cover.

“As far as agentic capabilities, you know, we think these are promising tools for users,” Tetanus said. “We just want to make sure that users are aware of what they're giving access to. We want to make sure this is done in a way that protects security and privacy.”

“You know, whether it's your contacts, your communications, health data, financial data, all of that, and Siri can tap into that and help you access it in a way that's very secure and private, and that nobody else has access to.”

What will you actually get for free?

As far as using Siri AI for free goes, light tasks that run on-device should remain accessible to all users. But if you have a more complex task or want to make use of Apple’s AI image editing features that need to be performed on more robust hardware, you could end up hitting the daily usage limit.

As Apple disclosed in the footnotes of the Siri AI release, the use of Apple’s cloud models specifically is what will count towards the usage limit. “Daily limits may vary by feature, request complexity, system demand, system policies, and other factors. Expanded access to such features will be available for a fee in the future.”

What these costs look like remains to be seen, but just drafting an email or asking Siri to find a video your friend mentioned in a message a few days ago shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

However, be aware of utilizing any features that require the use of Apple’s AFM 3 Cloud models moving forward, such as the intelligent photo editing tools and Image Playground.

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