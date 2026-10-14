Your older Apple TV will get a free upgrade soon with Siri AI — and that's a big deal

Siri AI is coming to Apple TV 4K 2nd and 3rd Gen

Free software update arriving later this year

Update will be available in select countries and territories

While much of the attention on the new Apple TV 4K — now in its fourth generation — may focus on the sticker shock of the $299 / £299 / AU$449 price, it also brings some notable features. Siri AI offers a more robust personal assistant experience via the Siri Remote or the box's far-field microphones. It also has a faster processor to speed things up and supports four HomePod 2 or HomePod mini 2 speakers in a surround setup.

But if you were really hoping to use Siri AI on Apple’s streaming box, maybe to pull up recommendations friends might have suggested or to figure out whether a character is based on a real person, and you don’t want to spend the extra cash on an upgrade, I've got good news.

Alongside announcing the Apple TV 4K (4th generation), Apple has confirmed that Siri AI will arrive on older Apple TV models via a forthcoming software update. The release note reads, “Siri AI is available as a beta on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later), and is available at launch in the U.S., Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and the UK in English.”

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(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

That means the AI-powered, more personalized Siri will arrive on the Apple TV 4K 2nd Gen, 3rd Gen, and the new 4th generation, which begins shipping on November 13, 2026. And since the newest model will launch with Siri AI, that might hint at when Apple will roll out the tvOS 27.2 software update to the other two models. As a reminder, the 2nd Gen shipped in 2021, and the 3rd Gen launched in 2022.

That’s excellent news, because the new Siri AI isn’t just better at basic tasks; it also brings broader knowledge and personal context. So whether it’s pulling up an album your best friend recommended weeks ago that you can’t quite remember, or trying to recount a specific episode you and a family member were up to, the assistant can tap into that info to answer the query.

I saw a few demos of that on the new Apple TV 4K, and even though these older models have less power under the hood, Apple hasn’t said that Siri AI’s features will be limited. So while they could be a hair or two slower, it should still be a strong experience.

Further, if nothing else, it’s a free upgrade that gives you another way to interact with Apple TV and find content. Beyond the added personal queries, you can also get richer recommendations and suggestions when you ask Siri for content.

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(Image credit: Apple TV 4K (2026))

Further, if, beyond Siri AI’s arrival with the Apple TV 4K 4th Gen, you were also enticed by the new Siri Remote, which adds a speaker to make a chirping sound when you’re trying to track it down, or the ability to use Precision Finding for exact directions on how to find the remote when it’s deep in couch cushions with a compatible iPhone, you can purchase the upgraded remote with UWB — ultra-wideband — and the speaker from Apple, and it works with previous-gen Apple TVs. Apple's already taking orders for the updated Siri Remote for $59 here, and it's on Amazon.com for the same price here.

So, with a free, forthcoming update for Apple TV 4K 2nd and 3rd Gen that’ll bring Siri AI to select areas, and the fact that you can get the Siri Remote for a price, these two additions will bring some new features and could very well make the Apple TV 4K feel fresh again.

We'll report back once Apple announces when this update will arrive, but for now all we know is that tvOS 27.2 is coming.