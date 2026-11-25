Attackers breached unclassified intelligence-analysis systems used by multiple US intelligence agencies and exfiltrated collected data

Officials said classified information was not compromised, and the affected systems primarily contained open-source intelligence material

Investigators are examining possible China-linked involvement, with reports highlighting use of the AI-powered ARTEX reconnaissance platform

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, were recently breached by what appear to be Chinese hackers, who got away with some data, but fortunately it appears to be nothing classified.

The New York Times, citing multiple US officials and other people familiar with the matter, reported that threat actors broke into an open source intelligence analysis system - essentially a network that harvests public, unclassified material, and turns it into actionable intelligence - and took the data found there.

In other words, these are all information available to anyone, these agencies just scraped them and likely built a narrative around them.

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ARTEX is the talk of the town

We don’t know what the nature of the stolen files is. We don’t know if those are names or emails, but the publication stressed that classified material was not jeopardized. We also don’t know exactly how the incident played out, but we do know some of the tools that were used, ARTEX being one of them.

ARTEX has been making headlines for several weeks now - recently as news broke of cybercriminals using the tool to break into the European Commission, and even forcing the organization to pull a few apps offline, namely Sysper, the Commission’s human resources platform that employees use to access payroll information, leave requests, and work hour logs, and MyPMO, a medical reimbursement system.

A few weeks before that, security researchers Censys reported finding more than a thousand of ARTEX instances readily available for anyone who knew where to look. Many were also running other known hacking tools alongside it.

ARTEX started out as a legitimate penetration testing tool, only to later be hijacked for malicious purposes, similar to what happened to Cobalt Strike, for example. The tool was released in the summer of 2025 by a developer called Autumn-27. This author, who appears to be Chinese, first built ScopeSentry, a tool security researchers described as a “widely used Chinese asset-discovery and vulnerability-scanning platform.”

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They then added an AI agent layer on top of that tool, and thus ARTEX was born. In other words - it is an LLM-powered version of Scope Sentry that syncs assets found by the tool’s domains, subdomains, IPs, ports, and endpoints.

Who is the world's biggest cyber-bully?

ARTEX was released in late July 2026 and quickly gained popularity. On October 7, security researchers CrowdStrike reported seeing it used in malicious attacks and a day later, the developer distanced themselves from the illicit activity and stressed the tool was built for testing within authorized asset scopes. They then turned it into a closed-source tool with no further releases.

However, despite the repository being taken down, Censys claims archived copies, translations, and different rebrands are still circulating.

At the time of publication, no one claimed responsibility for the attack on the CIA and other spy agencies. NYT says initial signs, including the use of ARTEX, suggests that China may be behind it. For this information it cited two of the people who are familiar with the breach.

For years, security researchers and law enforcement agencies have been pointing the finger at China, warning about malicious activities such as cyber-espionage or data theft, aimed at western enterprises and governments. In fact, this is one of the reasons why US President Donald Trump barred American companies from doing business with many Chinese tech firms such as Huawei or ZTE.

China, on the other hand, vehemently denies all such claims, describing them as baseless allegations, and instead saying it’s the US government that’s acting as the world’s biggest cyber-bully.

Via AP

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