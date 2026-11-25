A rumor claims Nvidia will reduce gaming GPU supply in China by 20% to 30% over the next quarter

If true, this will likely be reflected in the global picture for Nvidia's consumer GPUs

It comes on top of some big price hikes for GPUs already, and could mean an even more miserable start to 2027 for PC gamers

We don't need any more supply shocks in the desktop GPU world right now — but we're about to be dealt another blow by Nvidia, if a fresh rumor is correct.

VideoCardz reports that there's been more news from the Board Channels (a source of supply chain rumors over in China) which suggests that Nvidia is dropping its allocation of chips for consumer and gaming GPUs over the next quarter (November to January, or Nvidia's fiscal Q4).

We're told that graphics card makers over in China are going to be subject to a 20% to 30% reduction in supply for gaming GPUs over these next few months, with supply in Q3 already having been tight.

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As a result, the (translated) Board Channels post notes that consumer GPU pricing is going to be volatile — although I assume the volatility will purely be a function of how big a price spike might occur.

While this rumor pertains specifically to China, that market doesn't exist in a bubble, and there's a good chance that Nvidia will have similar global priorities — at least to an extent.

Analysis: more GPU misery

(Image credit: Future)

This is obviously very disappointing news, although we must take it with some seasoning. It's only a rumor, of course, and as noted, one that applies to China. However, the trouble is that it's quite believable that Nvidia would increasingly focus on its AI GPUs at the cost of consumer products, and that this is going to apply on a worldwide basis to some extent.

GPU pricing is already in a bad way, with recent major increases taking their toll — especially with higher-end Nvidia graphics cards. If more pricing pain is in the cards, well, that could push many GeForce GPUs into truly frightening territory in terms of just how expensive they're getting.

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I've been saying for months now that if you're in the market for a graphics card, you should buy one sooner rather than later — and that Black Friday could be the last chance to get a decent deal on some models of GPU for a very long time.

This fresh rumor makes it seem more likely that prices are only going up – so you're either going to have to pull the trigger soon, or be patient possibly for quite a long time. (Or alternatively, look at the second-hand market — but that holds its own perils of course).

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