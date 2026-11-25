New York has enacted a five-year moratorium on the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of AI-powered toys

The ban comes ahead of the holiday season, with parents warned that many AI toys currently operate with minimal safety guardrails

Numerous studies have found AI toys to be highly data-invasive, with some even encouraging children to find dangerous items

At a beloved Harlem toy store in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a five-year ban on the manufacture and sale of AI toys, citing the potential harms that they can have on children.

Given that numerous AI toys have been found to be requesting dangerous levels of device access, such as location, microphone, and camera access, and others encouraging children to find dangerous objects such as matches and knives, many experts have called for greater regulation on putting the technology in children's toys.

Outside of the obvious risks in collecting data on children and AI toys hallucinating, Hochul also encouraged parents to actively engage in how their children play rather than resorting to tech to keep them entertained, especially during the holiday season.

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No more AI toys in New York

“Parents, as you're out there buying gifts for the kids for the holiday season, I wanted you to hear this loud and clear. This is a warning that there are toys out there that could be harmful to your children,” Hochul said.

To enforce the new ruling, companies found to have violated the new rules could face hefty fines of up to $15,000 per day, with Hochul adding that regulations need to keep pace with technology in order to keep it safe.

The announcement was made at Grandma's Place, a toy store opened in the late 1990s by retired schoolteacher Dawn Harris-Martine. “A good toy for a child is the one that stretches their imagination,” Harris-Martine said, adding that parents need to be present with their children during play.

“Do not put an iPad in your child's hands and go off and let them sit there and play with it themselves, she said. “It's really necessary when a three-year-old can sit and listen to a teddy bear telling them to do strange things—it's not a good thing.”

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"We as the parents, and the children, we want these toys to be fun," said Muna Heaven, a Harlem mother and member of Mothers Against Media Addiction. "But we also have a baseline expectation that they will be safe."

The ban comes alongside numerous child safety groups calling on huge retailers such as Amazon and eBay to pause the sale of AI toys until they can be proven to be safe.

AI toy concerns accompany wider worries surrounding the effect of AI and other technology on children, especially how they learn and interact with the world around them.

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani has banned the use of AI in some schools and has encouraged New Yorkers to push back against the “reckless adoption” of AI. This has already caused issues with how Google search is deployed for education in New York.

Studies have found that students are increasingly turning to AI to help with schoolwork, with 96% of college students using the technology to help stay on top of their education. Some countries have taken drastic measures, with Norway banning AI from being used to educate those below the age of 13 to allow basic reading, writing, and math skills to develop.

For better or for worse, how AI affects the way children learn and play will likely take years to be fully understood.

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