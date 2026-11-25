Firefox 161 adds automatic custom per-site VPN rules on desktop

Firefox's built-in free VPN keeps unlimited data until January 31, 2027

The update also brings a car app, Android audio, and quick-wipe tools

Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 161 for desktop and mobile, adding a practical automation upgrade to its free built-in VPN.

Announced in a Mozilla blog post on Tuesday, November 24, the release lets desktop users decide which websites open with the VPN active and which bypass it completely.

Flipping a privacy toggle on and off all day gets tiring. You might want an encrypted connection to check regional gift prices, while your bank refuses to load until you switch it off. Per-site rules remove that friction without pushing you straight toward one of the best VPN services.

Firefox's free VPN tool still carries real limits, though, and its unlimited data window will not last forever.

What is Firefox's free VPN, and how do per-site rules work?

(Image credit: Mozilla)

Launched in Firefox 149 after an earlier beta, Firefox's free VPN is separate from the paid Mozilla VPN app. Mozilla VPN costs $4.99 a month (with an annual sub) and covers up to five full devices via Mullvad's WireGuard network, whereas the browser tool only routes Firefox traffic through an encrypted proxy.

Does it actually protect everything on your computer? No. It masks your IP address inside Firefox, but other apps stay exposed, site cookies can still identify you, and browsing history remains stored locally.

Normally capped at 50GB monthly across five server countries (aside from seasonal promos, like the one ongoing or the one active last summer), the free tool includes unlimited data on desktop and Android until January 31, 2027, with a Mozilla account in eligible regions.

To set desktop rules, click the toolbar VPN panel and select Manage VPN rules, or open Settings > Privacy & Security > VPN > Manage VPN rules. Add a site, pick Always on or Always off, and Firefox applies it automatically next time.

(Image credit: Future)

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What else is new in Firefox 161?

The flame-shaped Fire button is also gradually rolling out to desktop users in Classic Window, bringing a quick data-clearing option outside Private Browsing.

From the toolbar, users can delete browsing and download history, cookies, site data, temporary files, saved form information, and website permissions and preferences.

Choosing to delete everything signs users out of websites, closes the current window, and opens a fresh one. Alternatively, users can select individual data types to clear without closing their existing window.

On Android, Reader View's Read Aloud feature is also gradually rolling out, letting users listen to webpages when their hands are busy.

Tap the Reader View icon in the address bar, then select the headphones icon to access playback controls, including play, pause, rewind, fast-forward, and playback speed. Audio continues with the screen off, and Firefox uses voices that run directly on the device, keeping page text and audio there.

Drivers with Google built-in cars can now download Firefox's new car dashboard app from Google Play to browse when parked. Mozilla says Firefox follows the principle "that not even Mozilla should know which websites you visit or what you do there," and never shares history with automakers.

According to the Firefox 161 release notes, the update also introduces an optional URL-copy shortcut and a Classic themes section featuring the older Proton look alongside a new OLED theme, while listing tab groups in the application menu.