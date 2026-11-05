AmneziaVPN's latest update rolls out location sorting to streamline server selection alongside several technical improvements — here's what you need to know

AmneziaVPN's latest update adds location sorting, favorites, and a browser proxy for desktop

At a more technical level, the update brings log separation, server patching, and design tweaks

Roadmap hints at seamless location switching and domain-based split tunneling

Amnezia VPN version 5.1.0.6 is now available, bringing location sorting to the forefront of its Premium service. For users comparing it against the best VPN options, this update addresses one of the most frequent user requests as the number of available server locations continues to grow.

With over 50 Premium locations now active, the previous flat list had become difficult to navigate. The new version introduces filtering options that let users organize countries by geographic region or alphabetically.

Navigation features

The latest update places a “Filters” button to the right of the search field, offering two organization modes.

Users can group countries by world region – with alphabetical ordering within each section – or maintain a single alphabetical list spanning all locations. A search bar enables quick lookup by country name.

Users may also mark up to 15 frequently used locations as favorites by tapping a star icon. This feature works across both the main location screen and the Config Files section.

However, favorites are stored locally on each device and tied to the subscription key. This means favorite selections made on a phone will not sync to a desktop computer, though the settings persist through app updates and device restarts.

Browser proxy for desktop users

Amnezia has also introduced a local proxy option for Premium subscribers using Windows, macOS, or Linux. The Xray proxy runs at 127.0.0.1 on port 10808 by default, routing browser traffic through Premium servers without establishing a full system-wide VPN tunnel.

The feature requires the CensorTracker browser extension to function. It operates for a single subscription at a time and automatically stops when the main VPN connection activates. This suits users seeking selective browser routing without affecting other applications on their machine.

Additional improvements

The update also separates app logs from tunnel logs, giving users clearer visibility before sending diagnostic data to support.

Connection handling for Self-hosted servers using XHTTP and XMUX protocols has been refined, alongside fixes for mobile operator connectivity.

The Switzerland P2P location now supports bidirectional traffic, with Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) protocols enabled there – handy for hosting game servers, for example. Self-hosted users also gain a one-click button for updating server packages, and some interface tweaks lay groundwork for a redesign due in the next release.

What comes next

Users can check for updates within the app under Settings > About Amnezia VPN. Desktop installations apply the update automatically, while mobile users can download from the App Store or Google Play.

Looking ahead, Amnezia has outlined several planned improvements. These include seamless location switching without disconnection, domain-based split tunneling for desktop users, better stability when managing large domain lists, and more transparent Self-hosted server management.

As internet restrictions evolve around the world, tools like Amnezia VPN continue iterating to remain effective. This update signals a focus on usability alongside security – a balance that’s particularly important for users relying on these services for daily access to information.