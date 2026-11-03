FastestVPN launches the cheapest way to get a lifetime of VPN and password manager access — and it's exclusive to TechRadar readers

FastestVPN has launched its exclusive Black Friday offer for TechRadar readers: a lifetime of VPN access and password management for just $27.
FastestVPN usually rolls out a discount to its Lifetime Plus Plan each November but this is the cheapest and best we've ever seen it. In previous years the exclusive has cost $30 and only included two years of the family password manager. Now, the price is lower, and access to both is free for life.
You'll need to use the code FUTUREBF2026 at checkout to make sure you secure the extra $10 discount. Otherwise you'll find the price stuck at $40.
FastestVPN: Lifetime VPN and password manager
Was:
$40
Now: $27 for life!
FastestVPN's latest exclusive deal for TechRadar readers is its cheapest ever. Get lifetime VPN access and lifetime password management (normally only two years) for just $27. To claim, use code FUTUREBF2026 at checkout. Without this code, you'll be paying $40 for the same.
We don't rate FastestVPN as highly as the likes of others on our Best VPN list but it's hard to ignore at this price, when most cost upwards of $60 for 2 years and don't come with a password manager.
FastestVPN still comes with many of the features you'd expect of a VPN, such as a kill switch, P2P optimized servers, an ad-blocker and some malware protection too. It has servers in over 49 countries worldwide and will allow you to stream from BBC iPlayer, Netflix and free regional services such as 7Plus and 9Now in Australia.
Unlike the name suggests, it's not as quicker as many other VPNs, such as Mullvad and VPN Super Unlimited, as we found in our tests. But FastestVPN is private and secure enough for most use cases.
If you're more focused on VPN performance, the best alternative VPN deal right now is Proton VPN. It's $2.49 per month on a two-year plan, and brings sturdier security, faster speeds, and far more reliable unblocking performance with streaming platforms.
There are also other Black Friday VPN deals from top performers like Surfshark and NordVPN too.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of using different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has gained a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
To share a story or tip, email robert.dunne@futurenet.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.