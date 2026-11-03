We've always liked testing Western Digital's WD Red Pro line of NAS HDDs, which emphasize reliable for long-term storage. During reviews, we've found it difficult to argue with the resilience of this drive.

For a limited time, the WD Red Pro 18TB hard drive is $700 (was $855) at Newegg when you use code BNWF49. That equals almost 4 cents per GB. While not the cheapest high-capacity drive (especially as component costs soar), for sheer reliability, the Red Pro range comes recommended by us.

• Best for: NAS owners, home lab builders, and small businesses that need high-capacity, always-on storage.

• Why we like it: 18TB of capacity in a single drive, 7,200rpm speeds with a 512MB cache, a 300TB-per-year workload rating for NAS systems with up to 24 bays, and a five-year warranty. Other capacities are available, from 4TB to 26TB.

• What you need to know: In general, we recommend sticking to a specific brand and model for your NAS system, as they're designed to work in harmony with others.

Today's best NAS drive deal

Save $155 WD Red Pro 18TB: was $854.99 now $699.99 at Newegg A 3.5-inch 18TB NAS hard drive (model WD181KFGX) spinning at 7,200rpm with a 512MB cache and a SATA 6Gb/s interface. It’s rated for workloads of up to 300TB per year in NAS systems with up to 24 bays and carries a five-year limited warranty.

Why we recommend it

WD’s Red Pro line is a long-standing favorite among NAS users, built for the vibration and constant activity of multi-bay systems that run around the clock.

We haven’t reviewed the 18TB model, but we did test out the 14TB version in our 4-star review. It's not the fastest, but being designed for reliability over the long term is arguably more important if you're spending this much on a HDD.

For most users, 18TB strikes the sweet spot between high-capacity storage and lower initial investment compared to the 22TB to 26TB offerings.

Price Context & Historical Value

Currently, it feels like every component is spiking in price, and this HDD is no different. Just a few years ago, this same model sold for $300. Still, in today's market, it represents a good deal rather than a historic low. And the $155 off gives it a solid saving on one of WD’s highest-capacity NAS drives. The five-year warranty is a real advantage over standard desktop drives, which often come with only one or two years of coverage. If you need the space now, it’s worth grabbing before the code expires.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the WD Red Pro 18TB if... you need high-capacity, always-on storage for a NAS or home server, you want a drive rated for heavy workloads in multi-bay systems, or you value a five-year warranty.

❌ Skip the WD Red Pro 18TB if... you only need a simple backup drive for one PC, since an external drive is easier and cheaper; you’re building a quiet setup, since 7,200rpm drives are audible; or you can wait in case hard drive prices ease.