When we tested out FastestVPN, we found "above-average speeds and rock-bottom prices" from this service. Now, I'm all for low pricing at a time when everything seems to be costing more and more. But there's something even better hidden in the company's early Black Friday sale that you might've missed. You can get a lifetime premium family password for six users alongside the VPN, for a one-off $27 (was $115) with code FUTUREBF2026.

• Best for: Families bundling together privacy and security tools without ever losing or forgetting passwords again.

• Why we like it: I really appreciate one-time charge - we've all got subscription-fatigue at this point. Our reader-exclusive code drops the price of the lifetime plan to less than the cost of the two-year plan, so you're effectively getting the password manager free on top of the multi-login VPN.

• What you need to know: This deal is for the lifetime plan, but a standard plan for two years is also available. FastestVPN has additional monthly costs for users who need dedicated IP and port forwarding. That might not affect most people, but worth knowing.

Why we recommend it

There's a lot to like about FastestVPN's lifetime plan - particularly for busy households and home offices. The lifetime password manager for up to six users is the real draw for me, because it means you can protect your accounts with stronger passwords that you won't forget (it feels like I'm reading about password breaches every week these days).

On the VPN side, the service offers WireGuard Protocol, 10 Gbps high-speed servers - despite its name, it's not the fastest VPN we've ever tested, but we scored it 4 stars in our review. The platform also offers streaming-optimized servers for Netflix, Disney+, and other popular sites.

There's app support for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, as well as smart TVs, routers, and Fire Sticks.

For more options, we've rounded up the best password managers and best VPNs we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

Considering it's lifetime access for under $30, this is great value for general password management and VPN use. The lifetime plan alone typically costs $40 (or $35 for the two-year plan) in the Black Friday sale. Our reader-exclusive code is what makes this the best value.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the FastestVPN Lifetime Plan if...

You want to end those never-ending subscriptions critical security and privacy tools for your household.

❌ Skip the FastestVPN Lifetime Plan if...

You prioritize VPN speed or don't need a password manager for six users.