We're seeing the first round of 'early' Black Friday deals this week as retailers look to ease into the end-of-year madness. Both Amazon and Best Buy have some genuinely worthwhile listings right now, but a real highlight is the Google Pixel 11 for $699 (was $899).

This is a record-low price for Google's latest flagship, which is only a few months of as of writing. Up until now, we've seen $100 discounts and the usual trade-in rebates, but today's discount is arguably a Black Friday-quality deal if you're looking for a cheap(er) unlocked device.

I would be surprised if the device got any cheaper than this over November too, considering the Pixel 11 range came out back in late August this year. The Pixel 11 is definitely a real bargain at this price, considering it's packing the latest Tensor chipset, more RAM, and a few new eye-catching shades.

If you'd prefer a higher-end device, then you can also get the Pixel 11 Pro for $799 (was $1,099) and the Pixel 11 Pro XL for $949 (was $1,299), which are again record-low prices for either device. All these deals are also available at Best Buy today for the same price.

New record-low Google Pixel 11 deal at Amazon

Google Pixel 11: was $899 now $699 at Amazon We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11 — and here it is, finally. Available right now is a healthy $200 price cut across all color variations, which is a fantastic discount on this expensive device. The higher price was one of our main complaints about the Pixel 11, so this makes it an easy recommendation, considering you get the very latest chipset in this device, plus the interesting new HiLight feature.

What's new with the Google Pixel 11 series?

(Image credit: Future/Jason Cipriani)

The Google Pixel 11 is definitely more of an iterative upgrade than some previous generations, but it's still an excellent option if you're looking for a flagship device that doesn't break the bank.

All devices in the range feature the Tensor G6 chip, plus 12GB of RAM, which should aid with both performance and efficiency. The standard Pixel 11 gets a larger 48MP main camera sensor, while the Pro devices get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto cameras, with zoom extending to an ambitious 120x, assisted by AI processing. The Pro devices also get the new HiLight feature, which is an LED array around the flash that can glow in different colours.

If you'd like to read more about the Pixel 11 series, I'd recommend checking out our Google Pixel 11 Pro review and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review pages.