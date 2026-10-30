Prusa’s Core One+ is the 3D printer that changed the way our expert changed prints and thinks about 3D printing. Scoring the full 5 stars in our review, and an Editor's Choice award, he ran it for weeks without a single misprint. And the speed outclasses other multi-filament 3D printers.

So, I was excited to see the Core One+ for $999 in Prusa's early Black Friday sale (or £919 in the UK). Instead of cutting the price, Prusa is bundling the printer with hundreds of dollars worth of free stuff, including free filament and an OpenPrintTag upgrade.

• Best for: Professionals and engineers rapidly prototyping models.

• Why we like it: This is an exceptional 3D printer for serious users. We particularly liked the workshop-style design, which makes it a better fit for many business uses.

• What you need to know: The Core One+ has a smaller build area than the Core One, but shows improved speed and accuracy compared to other machines of its kind like the Bambu Lab H2C.

Prusa Core One+ Assembly Kit: $999 at Prusa This early Black Friday deal bundles together just about the best 3D printer we've ever tested alongside free 1kg filament, four new models, a Prusa OpenPrintTag upgrade, an extended warranty, and $50 voucher for upgrading the machine further. Worldwide shipping is free. A pre-assembled version is available for a higher price. UK bundle: now £919 Read more Read less ▼

Why we recommend it

The Core One+ is a fully enclosed CoreXY 3D printer. It has active chamber temperature control, a 250 x 220 x 270mm build volume and is capable of printing with PLA, PETG, TPU, PC and nylon.

The second-generation model builds on the first-gen machine's success with redesigned heatbed mounting and an integrated nozzle wiper. It also has new GT1.5 belts to reduce surface artefacts, which means smoother-looking surfaces with fewer visible repeating patterns.

We recently tested the Gen 2 and were completely blown away - it earned a five-star review and our Editor’s Choice award. Our expert Alastair was particularly enamoured with its multi-material printing capability, and he loved its speed and reliability, even saying it “changed the way I think about printing”.

The rig ran continuously for three weeks without a single reprint following its initial calibration, and its offline operating options and repairable design also impressed.

One thing to note: the eight-tool INDX system mentioned in our review is an optional extra, not a standard addition to the CORE One+, and it costs $949 to add to your configuration.

Prusa's Black Friday deal includes a $50 voucher that can be used toward an INDX tool-changing system.

For more top performers, check out our guide to the best 3D printers.

Price Context & Historical Value

All of Prusa’s Black Friday bundles offer plenty of value, so they’re great options if you’re already considering investing in a Prusa device.

The filament, extended warranty, and INDX voucher are particularly useful. They give you a good basis for immediate printing, protect you from any issues for a longer period of time, and empower you to expand your work as you get more confident with the device.

However, because this isn’t a standard price cut, it’s worth doing a little digging. Weigh up whether you’ll actually use all of the included extras so you can get maximum value out of the deal, and compare the purchase price against competing devices - other units might have price cuts that are better suited to your requirements.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Prusa Core One+ 3D printer if...

You want a reliable, enclosed 3D printer with excellent build quality, a repairable design and plenty of upgrade potential. The Black Friday extras make the package particularly attractive if you'll use the additional filament, extended warranty and Prusa Academy courses.

❌ Skip the Prusa Core One+ 3D printer if...

You want a substantial upfront price reduction. The Black Friday promotion adds value through bundled extras, not with a discount. If you don't need those extras, you may find better value elsewhere.

Also consider

Prusa Core One L+: $1,999 at Prusa Buy this model, with prices starting at $1999, and you’ll get up to $550 worth of extras, including a USS Drybox, Prusament PETG filament, an additional year of warranty and an INDX voucher. UK bundle: now £1829 Read more Read less ▼