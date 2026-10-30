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I thought I had more time to prepare this week's TechRadar crossword, but then several retailers decided to launch Black Friday sales early, so I had to get on with my proper job instead of having fun making puzzles. Life is cruel.

Well, thankfully, we've covered all the best early Black Friday deals now, so I've just managed to sneak in another crossword for you before the week is out. It's made up of all the usual news highlights from the week and a few general pieces of tech and nerd trivia.

I hope you enjoy it! As for me, I'm off to see what bargains I might want to snap up in the early sales to get ahead on some Christmas shopping. It was payday, after all.

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