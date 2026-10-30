TechRadar's weekly crossword — puzzle #10, Friday, October 30
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I thought I had more time to prepare this week's TechRadar crossword, but then several retailers decided to launch Black Friday sales early, so I had to get on with my proper job instead of having fun making puzzles. Life is cruel.
Well, thankfully, we've covered all the best early Black Friday deals now, so I've just managed to sneak in another crossword for you before the week is out. It's made up of all the usual news highlights from the week and a few general pieces of tech and nerd trivia.
I hope you enjoy it! As for me, I'm off to see what bargains I might want to snap up in the early sales to get ahead on some Christmas shopping. It was payday, after all.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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