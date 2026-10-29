If you’ve just picked up a shiny new iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max, you’re probably sifting through a gazillion case options to better protect it from drops and scratches.

The very best iPhone cases are stylish, durable, and feel great in the hand, but having tested hundreds of different models over the years, let me tell you: not all iPhone cases are created equal.

So, to help you find the treasure in a sea of trash, I’ve rounded up nine of my favorite iPhone 18 Pro-specific cases from Moft, Troubadour, CASETiFY, and more.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

The Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe in Burgundy (Image credit: Future)

Apple’s classic Silicone Case for the iPhone 18 Pro is the definition of a safe bet. As we’ve come to expect from these largely unchanging models, this case feels great in the hand and is grippier than many of the leather options included elsewhere on this list. But if by some miracle Apple’s Silicone Case does slip from your grasp, its rubbery construction provides a good amount of shock absorption for your precious iPhone.

If I’ve got any criticisms of Apple’s Silicone Case, it’s that it picks up lint pretty easily (a consequence of that extra grippiness) and it's prone to showing circular marks when attached to MagSafe charging accessories for long periods. These circles are temporary, only appearing when the case itself heats up during charging, but their existence is worth noting nonetheless.

For extra protection, you can pair Apple’s Silicone Case with a compatible Wrist Strap or Crossbody Strap, which are both sold separately. I'm not cool enough to pull off either of those things, but you might be.

Buy the iPhone 18 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ESR Atelier Silicone Leather Magnetic Case

The ESR Atelier Silicone Leather Magnetic Case in Deep Burgundy (Image credit: Future)

Crafted from soft silicone leather (which I can only assume is a synthetic leather-adjacent material), the ESR Atelier Silicone Leather Magnetic Case feels comfortable to hold and is chunky enough to protect your iPhone from reasonably high drops.

But the selling point of this case is its built-in stand, which sits around the iPhone 18 Pro’s camera plateau. It can be adjusted from 15 to 69 degrees and is sturdy as heck at all angles, so whether you’re watching a YouTube video with breakfast or a movie on the train, you don’t have to worry about your iPhone collapsing backwards on itself.

A 90-degree extension option would’ve been nice, but if going beyond 69 degrees would necessitate a bulkier module around the camera plateau, I’m happy with the trade-off.

Buy the ESR iPhone 18 Pro Atelier Silicone Leather Magnetic Case

Troubadour Modular Case

The Troubadour Modular Case in Terracotta (Image credit: Future)

I’ve written about my favorite iPhone cases from Troubadour (formerly Mujjo) before, and for the iPhone 18 Pro, the case-maker has shaken up its lineup with a modular version of its classic Leather Case.

This Terracotta model features a removable magnetic back panel, which lets you pop out a portion of the case if you’d rather leave the rear of your iPhone 18 Pro exposed. I’m not entirely sure why anyone would want to do this — a backless phone looks cool, but feels strange in the hand — but I suppose it’s nice to have the option to do so.

The bigger benefit of having a removable back panel is that you can swap out the standard piece for custom MagSafe accessories that sit inside the cavity, rather than stacking onto the back of the case itself. Troubadour’s MagSafe Card Leather Wallet Stand is sold separately, but it’s absolutely worth picking up: it’s big enough to hold three cards, and features a fold-out stand that can prop up the iPhone 18 Pro in either portrait or landscape positions.

Buy the Troubadour iPhone 18 Pro Modular Case

CASETiFY Ripple Case

The CASETiFY Ripple Case in Fig Purple (left) and Banana Yellow with Grip Stand (right) (Image credit: Future)

CASETiFY never does things by halves (remember when the brand partnered with The Andy Warhol Foundation?), and its latest Ripple Case for the iPhone 18 Pro is characteristically fun and durable.

Featuring four raised corners, this silicone case has been engineered to absorb and disperse force when dropped from multiple angles. CASETiFY says it’s been tested to withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet high, and while I wasn’t brave enough to raise my own iPhone 18 Pro above my 6-foot frame and drop it to the floor, I can believe the company’s claim: this thing bounces around like a ping-pong ball (complimentary).

Another nice feature of the Ripple case is its ability to withstand light-induced yellowing and object staining. You can rub ketchup, crayons, and coffee all over it — or even leave it out in the sun all day — and it’ll look good as new after a quick wipe. Parents, rejoice!

Buy the CASETiFY iPhone 18 Pro Ripple Case

Wave MagSafe Case

The Wave case in White (Image credit: Future)

Wave’s MagSafe cases are unfussy, eco-friendly, and devoid of flashy features. Crucially, they’re made from biodegradable wheat straw, so they’re (much) better for the planet than many of the other options in this list — including those made from vegan leather.

I don’t love that Wave’s cases leave your iPhone’s Camera Control button exposed, which makes the button itself harder to reach given the width added to the phone by the case. But if you’re conscious about what might happen to your case after you’re done with it, there aren’t many better options than the Wave case.

Buy the Wave iPhone 18 Pro MagSafe Compatible Case

Peak Design SlimLink Everyday Loop Case

The Peak Design SlimLink Everyday Loop Case in Sage (left) and Everyday Case in Redwood Clarino (right) (Image credit: Future)

If you’re someone who likes to attach your phone to your vehicle, Peak Design’s SlimLink cases are the way to go. The SlimLink Everyday Loop Case for the iPhone 18 Pro can be attached to the brand’s car, bike, and motorcycle mounts (sold separately) via a novel magnetic-plus-mechanical mount system, which is more resistant to vibrations and bumps than magnets alone.

But even if you’re not fussed about mounting your phone to your, err, mount, the SlimLink Everyday Loop Case feels awesome in the hand, looks super smart (particularly in the Sage color pictured above), and features an optional finger loop for added peace of mind when you’re leaning over the railings at Niagara Falls to get the perfect shot.

I’m going to cheat and add a second Peak Design option in this same entry: the brand’s MagSafe-only Everyday Case is also a great pick if you’d rather avoid the bells and whistles of its SlimLink system and finger loop. It’s available in Charcoal, Sage, Ocean, Redwood Clarino (pictured above), Dusk Clarino, Cirrus Clarino, Black Leather, and Amber Leather.

Buy the Peak Design SlimLink Everyday Loop Case for iPhone 18 Pro

Moft Snap Case MOVAS

The Moft Snap Case MOVAS in Blackberry (left) and Brownie (right) (Image credit: Future)

The Moft Snap Case MOVAS is an absolutely gorgeous iPhone 18 Pro case, but I urge you to exercise patience if, when putting it on your iPhone for the first time, it seems defective.

This is the tightest iPhone case I have ever used, which means it’s a bit of a challenge to get on and off. And once you do manage to snap it around your iPhone, it can sometimes ‘lock’ the power button into depression erroneously, which will force you to remove and re-apply the case until the power button becomes clickable as normal.

However, once you do find the perfect fit (I suggest leading with the power button side, and ‘pushing down’ with the volume rocker side), I’d wager that this is the nicest-feeling and nicest-looking iPhone 18 Pro case around.

There is something remarkably soft about Moft’s proprietary vegan leather, which is topped with a silicone-based surface treatment for a skin-like feel. And the aforementioned tightness of this case means it adds almost zero bulk to your iPhone 18 Pro. If you’re concerned about aesthetics above all else, this is the case to choose — especially in the Blackberry color, which complements Apple’s new Burgundy shade perfectly.

Buy the Moft Snap Case MOVAS for iPhone 18 Pro

Moment Camera Case II

The Moment Camera Case II in Burgundy (left) with SuperTele 240mm lens (center) and AntiGlare CPL QuickLock Filter (right) (Image credit: Future)

Here’s one for the camera aficionados: the Moment Camera Case II lets you attach extra mobile lenses, physical photo filters, and mounting hardware to your iPhone 18 Pro.

Maybe you want to add some cinematic depth to your wide shots, or more optical character to your macro shots? Moment has attachments that help you do both those things, and the Camera Case II is the rig onto which these attachments, well, attach.

The brand’s twist-and-lock system works seamlessly, and the Camera Case II’s Camera Control button is the best of any case I’ve tested. Sure, this is a chunky piece of kit, and I don’t particularly like the ribbed material on the rear panel (think mild carpet burn), but this is the case to choose if you’re looking to take your iPhone photography to the next level.

Buy the Moment Camera Case II for iPhone 18 Pro

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.