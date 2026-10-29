The iPhone Duo is still facing a lengthy backorder at T-Mobile, but that hasn't stopped the carrier from listing an extremely strong deal on Apple's first foldable.

Right now, you can get an increased discount of up to $1,200 with either a trade-in or a new line on the carrier's Experience Beyond plan. That's a $200 increase over the previous deal that we saw during the initial pre-order phase.

Annoyingly, you're still going to have to wait a while to get your device, even with this improved deal. In some cases, backorders reach all the way to January, so this is definitely a deal for those thinking long-term. Still, it's a very good promotion that's probably worth jumping on sooner rather than later.

Note, you'll need a line on the high-end Experience Beyond plan to be eligible for the biggest savings here, but you can still get an impressive discount of up to $930 with the mid-tier Experience More plan. This is another case where the savings have been bumped up, so even those looking for a slightly cheaper plan are well served here.

T-Mobile's opening iPhone Duo deal will end soon

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at T-Mobile

T-Mobile has just surprised us with a brand new deal on the iPhone Duo, and impressively, it's even better than the one from the initial preorders phase. Right now, you can get a discount of up to $1,200 with either a trade-in or new line on the Experience Beyond plan. That's a whole $200 better than the previous deal, although note, there's still a considerable wait time for delivery, due to the device's popularity.

What's new with the iPhone Duo?

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foray into foldable phones. It features a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner screen with a matte-like finish designed to minimise the appearance of the crease. Unlike rivals from Samsung and Google, its shorter, wider design resembles a passport or a foldable iPad mini, rather than the book-like design common on other foldable devices.

Under the hood, it packs Apple's new A20 Pro chipset and a titanium frame reinforced with ceramic fibres. Apple has also introduced exclusive software features, including new Liquid Glass animations, widescreen support for popular apps, and Apple Pencil compatibility for the first time on an iPhone.

In short, it's a very well-featured device. However, it does miss a few features like Face ID, a telephoto camera, and the Action button, all of which are available on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.