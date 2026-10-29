Try Proton's entire privacy ecosystem for just $1 — perfect if you want to de-Google your online identity for the very first time

Proton's 'Unlimited' plan is now just $1, offering anyone one month of access to its VPN and entire suite of privacy tools.
It's a great deal, given that Proton Unlimited is normally $12.99 for 30 days. It means that people looking to ditch ad- and tracking-heavy Big Tech software providers, can dip their toes into a privacy ecosystem for almost no cost at all.
Proton Unlimited brings full access to Proton VPN, one of the best VPNs available, together with its Drive, Docs, Calendar, and the much-loved Mail as well. All of these are encrypted, offering the perfect privacy-first alternative to Google's cloud-based tools.
Once you sign-up, do make sure to deactivate auto-renew on your Proton Unlimited account or you'll be charged $12.99 for each month that the subscription rolls on.
Proton Unlimited: Get one month for $1
Was: $12.99
Now: $1
Proton Unlimited is now just $1 for your first month over Black Friday. It's Proton's top subscription which includes one of the best VPNs available, private email, 500 GB of online storage, a password manager, and ad-free access to encrypted office apps, such as Docs and Sheets, that are all guaranteed to keep your data super-secure. Since this is on its 1-month plan, you can cancel anytime, so give it a go.
If you do like what you get, then the sensible move for value is to renew after your $1 month on the 12-month plan to Proton Unlimited instead.
If you pay monthly, it's $12.99 per month, but if you're happy to shell out for the whole year at once, then it drops to $6.49 per month instead, right now, as per the other part of Proton's Black Friday VPN deals. It's the lowest price that the 12-month plan has ever been.
If you prefer a different privacy software provider, then there are Black Friday VPN deals elsewhere.
NordVPN, our best VPN overall, is now $13.50 less over two years on its Complete and Prime Plans. Surfshark, one of the fastest VPNs available, is offering two years of its top-value 'One' plan for just $67.23.
Neither of the above has the same complete breadth of private and encrypted software alternatives to Google that Proton has, though. Take a look at our reviews of Proton Mail, Proton Drive and Proton VPN if you want some more details.
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Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of using different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has gained a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
To share a story or tip, email robert.dunne@futurenet.com
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