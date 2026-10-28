A brand-new iPad Mini is on the way — and preorders have started. If Apple's latest little tablet is on your shopping list and you're looking for the best place to pick one up, I've gathered together where you can buy one right here, including some of the best preorder deals and trade-in offers.

Announced earlier this week, the eighth-generation iPad mini is a much bigger upgrade than we expected. Headline new features include a sharper, brighter, and more vibrant 8.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR screen, a powerful A20 Pro chip, improved audio, and IP67 water and dust resistance thanks to the new aluminum design.

All those upgrades do come at a more considerable cost, though, as the iPad mini starts at $699 / £699 / AU$1,099 for the standard WiFi version with 128GB of storage. That's $200 / £200 / AU$300 more than the launch price of the previous iPad mini. There are also 256GB and 512GB versions available if you want more room for files and applications.

With that increase in price, it's more important than ever to find a good deal if you want to preorder the new iPad Mini. Here are the best ones I've found so far from retailers, networks, and mobile operators — and I'll continue adding any new offers when I spot them.

iPad mini preorders in the US

Apple Store: from $699 — or lease from $14.99 a month with Apple Upgrade

The Apple Store is naturally one of the first places to check for new iPad Mini preorders. Without any special discounts, the tablet is simply available to buy from $699. However, if you have a device to trade in, you can get a discount of up to $915. You can also make use of the Apple Upgrade service to lease your iPad Mini from as little as $14.99 a month for 36 months. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy: from $399 with trade-in — plus free Best Buy gift card

Best Buy now has the new iPad Mini available for preorder, and as expected, it's got one of the strongest offers from the big retailers. On top of a discount of up to $300 when you trade in an existing iPad, you also get a $50 Best Buy gift card with your order. Not bad to put towards some accessories, or something from the retailer's upcoming Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

B&H Photo: preorders live from $699

Specialist electronics retailer B&H Photo has the new iPad mini ready to order before the tablets go out for shipping by November 8. I thought this could be a good place to shop, as there have been small discounts of up to $50 on some models during previous iPad launches at this retailer. However, there's no sign of anything like that right now, so full price it is. Read more Read less ▼

Also check...

iPad mini preorders in the UK

Apple Store: from £699 or £58.25 per month – plus, save up to £840 with trade-in

Over in the UK, you can now preorder the new iPad mini at the official Apple Store. The tablet starts at the recommended price of £699, but there is also the option to pay on finance from £58.25 per month at 0% interest if that suits you better and you can keep up with the payments. If you have an existing device you want to trade in, then you can save up to £840, too. That's likely one of the highest trade-in discounts we'll see. Read more Read less ▼

Also check...

iPad mini preorders in Australia