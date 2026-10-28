The big headline in Apple news this week is the debut of a brand new MacBook Pro series with the M6 chipset. The brand has just refreshed its flagship laptops with a shiny new processor without hiking the prices, but these new machines still start at an eye-wateringly high $1,999.

If you're on more of a budget, then I'd highly recommend checking out the MacBook Air 13 (M5) for $1,099 (was $1,319) at B&H Photo today. Not only is this a great price for the latest MacBook Air 13, but it's one of the best deals I've seen since the laptop was hit by a massive price hike.

The record low for the MacBook Air 13 is technically $949, but it's been hovering anywhere between $1,299 and $1,149 ever since June. It's been a pretty bitter pill to swallow, considering the MacBook Air is arguably the best value MacBook for most people right now. With this deal, however, we're starting to creep closer to that pre-hike price tag.

MacBook Air 13 (M5) deal at B&H Photo

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M5): was $1,319 now $1,099 at BHPhoto Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The latest MacBook Air 13 hasn't been this cheap since Apple hiked up the price on its entry-level MacBook. If you're looking for a powerful, stylish, and portable machine, then the latest MacBook Air is an amazing choice. Not only do you get the fantastic M5 chipset here, but this particular configuration also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring plenty of space on the drive.

Overall, this is a great deal, and one that I wouldn't expect to go much lower over Black Friday. We're just about to hit the end-of-year sales madness, so you could wait it out to see if it drops any lower, but I doubt it will hit the rock-bottom prices we saw before the hikes took place. Annoyingly, component prices have hit both laptop and tablet prices really hard in recent months, with no end in sight.

For more details on this model, I'd highly recommend checking out our MacBook Air 13 M5 review. Overall, the latest MacBook Air 13 is more of an iterative upgrade, but it's still a fantastic machine — enough to score an impressive four and a half stars out of five, in fact.