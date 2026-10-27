Apple has revealed M6 upgrades for the iMac and MacBook Pro

The iMac's pricing starts at $1,499, the same as its predecessor

Pricing for the MacBook Pro M6 starts is the same as the M5 version

Apple has given its iMac and entry-level MacBook Pro models a minor refresh with new M6 versions for both.

The M6 is Apple’s first 2nm chip and should be more powerful for local AI processing in particular, thanks to its dual 16-core Neural Engine.

The iMac M6 has the same colorful designs as its M4 predecessor, with that chip upgrade being the main change. You can pre-order the new iMac from tomorrow (October 28), with configuration options starting from a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The base pricing is also the same as before, starting at $1,499 / £1,499.

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It's a similar story with the new base MacBook Pro M6. The main change is that chip upgrade, but fortunately the pricing again hasn't increased. You can pre-order the laptop from tomorrow (October 28) with shipping expected to start on November 6, and pricing starts at $1,999 / £1,999. for 16GB RAM.

This is a developing story – we'll update it with more information soon...

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