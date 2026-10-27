Apple reveals iMac M6 and MacBook Pro M6 — and the good news is there are no price hikes
It's an M6 makeover for both
- Apple has revealed M6 upgrades for the iMac and MacBook Pro
- The iMac's pricing starts at $1,499, the same as its predecessor
- Pricing for the MacBook Pro M6 starts is the same as the M5 version
Apple has given its iMac and entry-level MacBook Pro models a minor refresh with new M6 versions for both.
The M6 is Apple’s first 2nm chip and should be more powerful for local AI processing in particular, thanks to its dual 16-core Neural Engine.
The iMac M6 has the same colorful designs as its M4 predecessor, with that chip upgrade being the main change. You can pre-order the new iMac from tomorrow (October 28), with configuration options starting from a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The base pricing is also the same as before, starting at $1,499 / £1,499.
It's a similar story with the new base MacBook Pro M6. The main change is that chip upgrade, but fortunately the pricing again hasn't increased. You can pre-order the laptop from tomorrow (October 28) with shipping expected to start on November 6, and pricing starts at $1,999 / £1,999. for 16GB RAM.
This is a developing story – we'll update it with more information soon...
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mark is TechRadar's Senior news editor. Having worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, Mark is now attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. He was previously Cameras Editor at both TechRadar and Trusted Reviews, Acting editor on Stuff.tv, as well as Features editor and Reviews editor on Stuff magazine. As a freelancer, he's contributed to titles including The Sunday Times, FourFourTwo and Arena. And in a former life, he also won The Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year. But that was before he discovered the strange joys of getting up at 4am for a photo shoot in London's Square Mile.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.