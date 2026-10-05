What's the deal?

Apple's new Mac mini desktop computer is down to $799.99, a saving of almost $120 (or 13%) off its official selling price. It is very rare for Apple to drop the price of a popular product that quickly and that deeply after launch.

Grab that "Big Day Deals" special as it won't be around for long. Amazon says that more than 2,000 in the past month have been sold, no surprise that it is the best seller in mini PCs there.

What is it?

This is the newest evolution of the Mac mini. This 2026 version of the award winning, game changing tiny PC crams a lot of new technology into a familiar form factor and that makes it higher price tag more palatable. There's Wi-Fi 7, now powered by Apple's own wireless chip, and standard 2.5Gb LAN ports but the cherry on the cake is the new mighty M6 chip. 0

According to two respected test sites (CPUBenchmark and GeekBench), it is the fastest single thread processor ever produce, ahead of the M5 Ultra. Let that sink down for a second. Apple's cheapest PC is powered by a blindingly quick processor with a solid penchant for AI workloads. You don't see that in the world of AMD and Intel.

Other than the 12-core CPU, the M6 has a 12-core GPU and two 16-core Neural Engine NPU to tackle those all important 'personal, professional and creative tasks'. The onboard memory (16GB) and SSD (256GB) are the two major letdowns but then again, that's against the backdrop of the ongoing RAMpocalypse that decimated global memory and NAND markets. On the other hand it is the only mini PC in this price range with three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

What others say?

The Guardian (5/5): “Truly mighty but now more pricey… Apple’s cheapest desktop computer is no longer a bargain but its newest, fastest chip makes it a pocket powerhouse.”

Wired (4.5/5): “Apple has refreshed the Mac mini with a brand-new chip, the M6. And this time, it’s more focused on AI than ever. Unprecedented power in a tiny box. Impressive gaming for what it is. Big gains in some AI performance. Good port selection with support for dual 5K monitors.”

Gizmodo (4.5/5): “A Better Tiny Desktop, With or Without AI. The latest Mac mini offers unparalleled performance for its price. Just know the AI connoisseurs are waiting to gobble it up first.”

Petapixel (3.5/5): “The novelty of the M4-generation Mac mini’s redesign has worn off. But on the plus side, there’s something else all-new to enjoy, the first Mac with M6 is here.”

TechRadar hasn't reviewed the new Apple Mac mini yet.

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