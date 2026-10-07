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Amazon Prime Day home office deals day 2 LIVE — my top 25+ tested workspace upgrades
Sorting the wheat from the chaff for Big Deal Days
Day two of Amazon Prime Day home office deals have arrived. Rather than picking out absolutely every offer I can find, I'm taking the more nuanced approach - these are the top 5 office chairs, desks, mini PCs, printers, and monitors tested by me and my team.
From budget picks to premium pieces, I'll be live-tracking the prices on these WFH upgrades. And because regular readers will know I can't resist a gadget, I've added included desk accessories and extras under $50 / £50 that scored high in reviews or that I absolutely rely on when working from home.
Most products here are available from Amazon, but where I've found a better price elsewhere, I've included them (because I can't resist a good deal either). For the best prices over October Prime Day - or Big Deal Days, as Amazon insists on calling it - remember you'll need a Prime subscription. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here (just make sure to cancel before it ends).
Prime Day home office deals: Editor's picks
Sihoo has consistently impressed in chair tests, and this budget pick has a feature most cheap office chairs don't: fully adaptive lumbar support.
➡️ UK deal: now £143 (was £190)
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This is the standing desk I recommend on a budget - FlexiSpot desks perform well in our tests, and this one has a stable single-piece desktop (unlike most cheap sit-stand desks). Height range is 28.9 to 46.5in.
➡️ UK deal: now £80 (was £94)
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My number one mechanical keyboard, I use it daily, scored it 5 stars in my review, and it's customizable for Windows and macOS.
➡️ UK deal: now £92 (was £115)
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AMD Ryzen 7 640HS | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD
Best for: Professionals, students, and creators.
Why I chose it: My top pick mini PC for most people, we awarded it 4.5 stars, and even managed to use it for playing games. USB4 and 2.5G LAN ports are great extras, but it's not a graphics powerhouse out of the box.
➡️ UK deal: now £560 (was £590)
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Amazon Prime Day useful links
- See the full Amazon Big Deal Days sale
- Office chairs: Deals on FlexiSpot, Steelcase, Branch, & Sihoo
- Standing desks: Discount desks from Fezibo, Vari, & FlexiSpot
- Mini PCs: Save on top-rated machines from GMKtec, Geekom & more
- Printers: Price drops from Epson, HP & Canon
- Laptops: Big deals from Apple, Lenovo, HP & Dell
Prime Day home office deals under $50 | £50
This 1080p webcam with automatic light correction, privacy shutter, and a built in mic is hard to fault at this price.
➡️ UK price: now £25 (was £40)
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Pound for pound, you can't beat the audio quality of these budget noise-canceling headphones. I use them everyday to block out distractions and take calls at work. Never buy these at full price, this is the standard sale price and worth picking up in a Prime deal.
➡️ UK price: now £30 (was £50)
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Cordless air duster for cleaning out your keyboard or removing dust from PC and laptop vents. This one beats canned compressed air.
➡️ UK price: now £35 (was £55)
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Probably the single best (and cheapest) upgrade for a home office. I especially like that these stick-on cable organizers rotate.
➡️ UK price: now £12 (was £16)
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My favorite home office upgrade because this fast charging device is just packed with personality. Pop a USB into his head and it'll make this expressive dude's day.
➡️ UK price: now £26 (was £35)
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Office chairs
Best for: Office and home workers who want full support and comfort.
Why I chose it: The Steelcase Series 2 is my best overall office chair for most professionals. We gave it 4.5 stars in review, and I especially like the flexible, supportive 'Air LiveBack' backrest. It's not cheap, but it's the best-priced entry into premium office chairs.
➡️ UK deal: now £525 (was £699)
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Best for: Professionals who want a budget office chair packed with features
Why I chose it: Fully adaptive lumbar support, flip-up armrests, lockable recline, breathable mesh backrest. Most chairs at this price usually have more compromises.
➡️ UK deal: now £143 (was £190)
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Best for: Home and office workers who want the most adjustability for the price.
Why I chose it: Tested by us with a 4.5-star review, it delivered all-day comfort at an exceptional price. I especially like the adaptive lumbar support.
➡️ UK deal: now £230 (was £350)
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Best for: Anyone looking to relief lower back pain at work.
Why I chose it: This is my top-rated office chair for back pain relief, since it uses some clever engineering for its dynamic 'LiveBack' backrest specifically for lower back support. We scored it 4 stars.
➡️ UK deal: now £915 (was £1219)
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Best for: Remote workers who value style and discretion.
Why I chose it: This is the office chair I use everyday, and it's a firm and comfortable sit that blends easily into the home environment. It earned a 4-star review, as "a capable Herman Miller competitor." I recommend the fabric version, it's cooler than the leatherette model, and opt for the larger chair as the regular one sits oddly low to the ground.
➡️ UK deal: now £549 (was £599) at Secretlab
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Standing desks
Best for: Pros who want a solid, stable, well-built standing desk.
Why I chose it: The E7 pro is my top overall standing desk, with a flawless 5-star rating in our review. I've included the price here for the frame and bamboo desktop, but you have different options on the FlexiSpot site.
➡️ UK deal: now £480 (was £630)
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Best for: Workers looking for the cheapest standing desk worth your money.
Why I chose it: FlexiSpot always reviews well in our tests, and this desk boasts a stable single-piece desktop, USB ports, and 28.9 to 46.5in height range.
➡️ UK deal: now £80 (was £94)
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Best for: Anyone who spends a lot of time typing at their desk.
Why I chose it: This remains one of the best standing desks we've ever tested (it scored 4.5 stars), but what stands out here is the waterfall edge which makes it more ergonomic and comfortable when resting your wrists. Unfortunately, it's US-only right now.
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Best for: Gamers and pros who want excellent build quality and a way to organize cables.
Why I chose it: Secretlab's sit-stand gaming desk is truly stylish and well-built. We rated it 4 stars and loved its elegant, practical built-in cable management. Yes, it's pricey, but we found it "perfect for those seeking a versatile and organized workspace."
➡️ UK deal: now £729 (was £798)
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Best for: Professionals who need extra storage for laptops and stationery.
Why I chose it: Earned 4.5 stars in our review, a 28.3 - 47.6-in height range, and it's got what so many sit-stand desks lack - a drawer. For the price, it's an easy recommendation.
➡️ UK deal: now £203 with code DESK30 (was £290)
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Laptops & mini PCs
Best for: Mobile professionals.
Why I chose it: In our tests, we called the MacBook Air (M5) "the best mix of winning design, near-pro-level performance, and battery life you can find in an ultraportable," scoring 4.5 stars in review. Not quite MacBook Pro performance, but close for day-to-day work.
➡️ UK deal: now £1375 (was £1499)
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AMD Ryzen 7 640HS | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD
Best for: Professionals, students, and creators.
Why I chose it: My top pick mini PC for most people, we awarded it 4.5 stars, and even managed to use it for playing games. USB4 and 2.5G LAN ports are great extras, but it's not a graphics powerhouse out of the box.
➡️ UK deal: now £560 (was £590)
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Best for: Professionals and creators who value speed and performance.
Why I chose it: It's the first price-cut on the new Mac mini, and the previous model scored 5 stars in our review. Buy it if you don't already have a Mac mini (M4) - it's a better performer, but not leaps and bounds beyond it.
➡️ UK price: now £824 (was £899)
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AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 | 32GB DDR5 | 2TB SSD
Best for: Creators and professionals running heavy workloads.
Why I chose it: One of my favorite Windows 11 mini PCs, this AI machine is upgradeable across memory and storage, boasts USB4 ports for eGPU, and scored 4.5 stars thanks to its "workstation-level performance."
➡️ UK price: now £1190 (was £1389)
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AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H | 16GB LPDDR5 | 512GB SSD
Best for: Remote workers who need a budget mini PC for daily tasks.
Why I chose it: Scored 4.5 stars in our review, it sailed through productivity workloads, video calls, and features OCuLink and dual 2.5G LAN ports. The only fail here is that you can't upgrade the memory.
➡️ UK price: now £350 (was £439)
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Monitors
Best for: Professionals and creators who want a well-priced 32-inch 4K monitor.
Why I chose it: Dell has always delivered exceptional monitor experiences during our reviews. So while we haven't tested this display, the price is good enough to justify. It features 120Hz refresh rate, and 95% DCI-P3.
➡️ UK deal: now £333
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Best for: Remote workers, office staff and IT procurement teams who want a simple FHD work monitor.
Why I chose it: For me, this is a classic business monitor - 27-inch full HD Dell display that earned 4 stars in our review. It gets all the basics right at a good price, but skips out on extras like a USB-C hub.
➡️ UK deal: now £144 at Dell
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Best for: Remote workers who want a 24-inch USB hub-equipped business display.
Why I chose it: This is one of my top budget monitors for work, earning 4 stars in tests, and delivering key features like a USB-C hub and eye-care tools for extended periods in front of the screen. In the UK, the best price I've found is at Laptop outlet, but it's £5 more at Amazon.
➡️ UK deal: now £160 at Laptop Outlet
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Best for: Business travelers who need a 15.6in portable monitor as a primary or secondary display.
Why I chose it: In our 4-star review, we called it "a super-light, hyper-functional portable display that is great to have as an extra display for all of your tech." Buy it only if you need it. I expect the price to drop more once Prime Day starts.
➡️ UK deal: now £79 (was £82)
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Best for: Professionals and gamers who need a 16.1in portable display.
Why I chose it: I use this ultra-thin screen everyday for work and play, and scored it 4.5 stars in my review. It hits 2.5K resolution with 180Hz refresh rates. It's not a small screen, but it's light enough for travel.
➡️ UK deal: now £124 (was £160)
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Printers
Best for: Remote workers, students, and small business users who want cartridge-free printing.
Why I chose it: Easily my top printer for the home, we scored it 4.5 stars and it has more features and free ink than any other printer we've tested at this price.
➡️ UK deal: now £342 (was £460)
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Best for: Families, students, and remote workers looking for a top-performing and affordable ink tank printer.
Why I chose it: This Canon printer performed exceptionally well in our tests, scoring 4 stars, and delivering good all-round performance. A good buy for those who don't need high-volume printing or extra features like auto-duplex.
➡️ UK deal: now £148 with voucher (was £184)
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Best for: Families, professionals, and students who print more casually.
Why I chose it: It's got everything a top inkjet printer should have, including print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities, automatic two-sided printing, and an automatic document feeder. The downside is inkjet cartridges will add to the on-going running costs versus an ink tank.
➡️ UK deal: now £75 (was £140)
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Best for: Anyone who wants simple printing of documents and photos.
Why I chose it: This is my top budget inkjet printer for the home, scoring 4 stars in review. It's a 3-in-1 that's very convenient to use, and performed well in print, scan, and copy tests. However, print speeds are quite slow.
➡️ UK deal (called 6530e): now £80 (was £115)
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Best for: Home office users and small businesses who need a quality laser printer for color documents.
Why I chose it: One of the best color laser printers we've tested, earning 4.5-stars. Print-outs were crisp, detailed, and quick to come out. It's also expandable for growing small business. If you're in the UK, check out the HP 4302dw for an even better business printer deal.
➡️ UK deal (called 4202dw): now £308
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Accessories
Best for: Business travelers and heavy l;aptop users who need a powerful power-up on the go.
Why I chose it: This 25K mAh power bank with 165W charge is enough to power up your laptop and keep it charged. We rated it 4 stars in our review. Strong specs and build quality mark it out as a top-tier pick.
➡️ UK price: now £66 (was £90)
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Best for: Professionals and creators who want large storage capacity and fast transfers.
Why I chose it: I love Samsung SSDs. This one scored 4 stars in our review, hits speeds up to 2000 MB/s, and even has a 3-meter drop resistance.
➡️ UK deal: now £192 (was £239)
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Best for: Professionals who want one of the best fast-charging docks we've tested.
Why I chose it: This 200W 6-port dock scored 4.5 stars in our review, where we said "charging products really don’t get much better than the Anker Prime Charger."
➡️ UK deal: now £52 (was £70)
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Best for: Professionals and programmers on Windows and Mac.
Why I chose it: This is the best mechanical keyboard I've ever used - I'm typing on it right now. I scored it 5 stars, and love how customizable it is.
➡️ UK deal: now £92 (was £115)
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Best for: Professionals and creators in the office and at home.
Why I chose it: It's the best wireless mouse you can get, specifically designed with features for productivity tasks. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review.
➡️ UK deal: now £64 (was £75)
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I've covered big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday for four years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991. As an inveterate deal-hunter and obsessive researcher, I know where to find great deals and whether all those lovely discounts really do offer good value for money. My team and I have tested a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to mini PCs and docks, and for Prime Day (or Big Deal Days, as Amazon calls its October sale), I'll be on the prowl for our top-reviewed models as well as those with the biggest discounts.
How I choose the best Prime Day home office deals
When tracking the top deals, I prioritize tech and furniture that we've tested and reviewed, or that me and my team love using. While some deals may have big discounts, I'll generally recommend products we have first-hand experience using.
When it comes to prices, I use price-tracking tools like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, our extensive library of previous deals articles, as well as good old-fashioned manual searches. Yep, I really am here visiting different sites to see if it's cheaper elsewhere. It's what I'd do if I were buying something for myself, so I do it for readers too.
For most deals, I'll highlight who the product is best for based on our use, what you need to know before buying, and whether it's worth buying now or waiting for a bigger discount. And I'll remove offers where the price rises to the point where the product no longer offers genuinely good value for money.
Live coverage
LIVE: Latest Updates
Plugable's 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock gets a Prime Day discount
My team and I have tested quite a few Plugable docks and hubs in our time, but this one caught my eye. If you've looking to organize your desk (and the clutter of cables), the 13 ports are very useful. I especially like the inclusion of dual monitor ports and Gigabit Ethernet.
This 13-port dock provides 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, dual 4K 60Hz HDMI, single 8K display support, 100W power delivery, four USB ports, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, card readers, and audio connectivity.
UK deal price: now £207 (was £258)
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Prime Day 2: The Sequel has arrived
Amazon's Big Deal Days sale has entered day two. I'll be here live-tracking the best deals on the office and WFH tech that my team and I have tested, reviewed, and rated. No long catalogs of deals here. Just straightforward recommendations on the home office upgrades that are actually worth buying.
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