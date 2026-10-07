Day two of Amazon Prime Day home office deals have arrived. Rather than picking out absolutely every offer I can find, I'm taking the more nuanced approach - these are the top 5 office chairs, desks, mini PCs, printers, and monitors tested by me and my team.

From budget picks to premium pieces, I'll be live-tracking the prices on these WFH upgrades. And because regular readers will know I can't resist a gadget, I've added included desk accessories and extras under $50 / £50 that scored high in reviews or that I absolutely rely on when working from home.

Most products here are available from Amazon, but where I've found a better price elsewhere, I've included them (because I can't resist a good deal either). For the best prices over October Prime Day - or Big Deal Days, as Amazon insists on calling it - remember you'll need a Prime subscription. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here (just make sure to cancel before it ends).

Prime Day home office deals: Editor's picks

Prime Day home office deals under $50 | £50

Office chairs

Standing desks

★★★★⯪ Save $224.75 Vari ComfortEdge Electric Standing Desk: was $899 now $674.25 at Amazon Best for: Anyone who spends a lot of time typing at their desk.

Why I chose it: This remains one of the best standing desks we've ever tested (it scored 4.5 stars), but what stands out here is the waterfall edge which makes it more ergonomic and comfortable when resting your wrists. Unfortunately, it's US-only right now. Read more Read less ▼

Laptops & mini PCs

Monitors

Printers

Accessories

Deals picked by Deals picked by Steve Clark Office furniture & hardware editor I've covered big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday for four years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991. As an inveterate deal-hunter and obsessive researcher, I know where to find great deals and whether all those lovely discounts really do offer good value for money. My team and I have tested a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to mini PCs and docks, and for Prime Day (or Big Deal Days, as Amazon calls its October sale), I'll be on the prowl for our top-reviewed models as well as those with the biggest discounts.

How I choose the best Prime Day home office deals

When tracking the top deals, I prioritize tech and furniture that we've tested and reviewed, or that me and my team love using. While some deals may have big discounts, I'll generally recommend products we have first-hand experience using.

When it comes to prices, I use price-tracking tools like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, our extensive library of previous deals articles, as well as good old-fashioned manual searches. Yep, I really am here visiting different sites to see if it's cheaper elsewhere. It's what I'd do if I were buying something for myself, so I do it for readers too.

For most deals, I'll highlight who the product is best for based on our use, what you need to know before buying, and whether it's worth buying now or waiting for a bigger discount. And I'll remove offers where the price rises to the point where the product no longer offers genuinely good value for money.