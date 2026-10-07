Choosing between two creative laptops becomes much easier when they share many of the same core specifications but have different prices. That's exactly the situation with two MSI laptops which have been discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

• Best for: I'd choose the MSI Katana 15 HX for most users, while the Crosshair A16 HX makes more sense if you think a larger, faster display is worth paying extra for. And that's not the case for most people.

• The deal: The MSI Crosshair A16 HX is down to $2294 (was $2699), while the MSI Katana 15 HX has dropped to $1791 (was $2200), both at Amazon.

• Why it matters: They both offer RTX 5070 graphics, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB SSDs, but have different processors (Intel vs. AMD) and price points. The decision largely comes down to whether you think the Crosshair's advantages justify another $503. For what it's worth, at this price, I mostly don't.

Which one I'd recommend

The Crosshair A16 HX has some worthwhile advantages, particularly its larger display. Despite that, of the two laptops, I'd go for the MSI Katana 15 HX as it includes remarkably similar core hardware for $503 less.

The Katana combines a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 8GB graphics card. There's also 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Its 15.6-inch display has a 165Hz refresh rate, while Cooler Boost 5 uses dual fans and five heat pipes to help manage temperatures. Connectivity includes USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

In his 4-star review of the older (less powerful) model, our expert James said "for those with a limited budget, the MSI Katana 15 (2023) is among the best gaming laptops to pick from. There are some compromises, such as the styling and battery life, as well as a flaw or two, but the overall package provides a good quality gaming experience where you won’t feel the portable’s limitations."

The Crosshair A16 HX pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX with the same RTX 5070 8GB graphics and matches the Katana's 32GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB NVMe SSD.

You get a larger 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a much faster 240Hz refresh rate. It also has a 90Wh battery and supports up to 96GB of memory, compared with a 75Wh battery and maximum 64GB on the Katana.

While those extras make the Crosshair more interesting on paper, I'd still buy the Katana.

Price context & historical value

Both laptops have been reduced in price by just over $400 for Prime Day. The Katana falls from $2,199.99 to $1,791, saving you $408.99, or around 19%. It has been lower though. For Black Friday 2025 it was $1,369.99. That's $830 off the standard price.

The Crosshair drops from $2,699 to $2,294, knocking $405 off its regular price, or 15%. This is as cheap as we've seen it previously.

Which MSI laptop should you buy?

✅ Buy the MSI Katana 15 HX if...

You want the better-value laptop of the two. You're getting an RTX 5070 alongside a powerful Core i9-14900HX without paying for some of the Crosshair's more premium features.

✅ Buy the MSI Crosshair A16 HX instead if...

Display performance is a priority. Its 16-inch 2560 x 1600 screen runs at 240Hz rather than 165Hz, while the larger battery and higher maximum memory capacity provide a couple of additional advantages.