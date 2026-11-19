GTA 6 dev says removing cops from the player’s radar created ‘some really memorable and epic chases and escapes’ — ‘The player needs to now use the awareness/threat indicators to help them evade, or change their appearance/outrig’
- Grand Theft Auto 6 vice president of technology David Hynd explains how certain player actions can give players more control during cop encounters
- Hynd says players can be rewarded for things like "cop cars missing a corner or spinning out"
- He adds that removing cops from the player's radar "played a massive part in how we balanced the wanted level as a whole"
Grand Theft Auto 6 vice president of technology David Hynd has explained how certain gameplay actions during a wanted encounter can give players more control.
In response to questions sent directly to Rockstar Games by TechRadar Gaming, Hynd discussed the behind-the-scenes process for developing the reactive wanted system [LINK TO #5 HERE].
The developer explained that it went through "lots and lots of iteration" to get it right, and was designed to make players "feel the seriousness of your actions at higher wanted levels" by utilizing "competent pursuit behaviours."
In addition to these pursuit behaviours, which can be cops chasing players through busy streets or unfit cops giving up, Rockstar also added "positive reinforcement" by "rewarding the player for successfully completing actions that resulted in things like cop cars missing a corner or spinning out."
Players can achieve this by timing a corner well or, during an on-foot chase, shooting at cops' feet to pin them down or stop them from following.
"In doing so, we’d give the player more of an opportunity/window to escape by relaxing some things," Hynd said. "That allows the player to feel more in control of the situation."
Rockstar also planned to counter this mechanic by dispatching K9 units to flush players out "if the player gets too comfortable and doesn't take a decisive action"; this ensures that the intensity of the chase evolves.
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"Another key element was choosing the dispatch and arrival times to create the right level of tension we wanted the player to feel," Hynd said. "For example, in a robbery location, the risk/reward for the player is to push on to get more loot vs. leave early to avoid the cops.
"Making players make split-second decisions was part of our strategy to create tension and to feel that their decisions mattered."
Hynd also touched on the effectiveness of removing cops and enemies from the player's radar, which he said "played a massive part in how we balanced the wanted level as a whole."
"The player needs to now use the awareness/threat indicators to help them evade, or change their appearance/outgit," he said. "Once you learn how all the systems work, it creates some really memorable and epic chases and escapes!"
The day has almost arrived! GTA 6 launches tomorrow for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and if you've pre-ordered, there's time to pre-load. If not, here's your guide to the top places to buy GTA 6 at the best price.
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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