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Starts 10pm GMT (Wed.) / 3:30am IST / 11am NZDT / 9am AEDT

After losing the T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1, New Zealand will be hoping to make a comeback in the longest format of the game. This two-match Test series begins in windy Wellington. Luckily for the hosts, this is their strongest format. They arrive in form after defeating England 2-1 in England and will also take confidence from having beaten India 3-0 at home in 2024 – a feat once considered unachievable in cricket.

There's a lot to play for in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC) as well. The Kiwis are currently at the top of the points table and wouldn't want to slip up at home, especially with four Tests against Australia coming up next. India, meanwhile, are fourth and have an improbable road ahead. One loss and they're done.

The Basin Reserve is almost always a green top, so expect plenty of life in the surface and challenging batting conditions. Indian batters, led by captain Shubman Gill, will need to step up big time. Of the 25 matches played between these sides in New Zealand, India have managed to win only five, with their last victory coming way back in 2009.

Not long ago, Matt Henry ripped through India's top order, reducing them to 0 for 3 in the first over of the fourth ODI. Henry will now be joined by Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, and Jacob Duffy, with Glenn Phillips taking on the spin-allrounder role in the absence of Mitchell Santner.

However, the recently concluded unofficial Tests against New Zealand A will give India some hope. Top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored two centuries, while Devdutt Padikkal and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel also played crucial innings. As for their bowling, they'll once again rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the latter having played a key role in India's famous Test series draw in England.

Read on as we explain how to watch the New Zealand vs India 2026 1st Test online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test for free

Fans in the US can watch India at New Zealand 1st Test live with Fubo for $0 – try for free. Fubo will carry Willow TV, who are the official broadcaster of the Test series in the US.

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How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch every game of the New Zealand vs India 2026 Test series.

Good news! Watch India at NZ live with Fubo for $0 – with the free trial.

Alternatively, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's New Zealand vs India 1st Test coverage from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streams in the UK

The New Zealand vs India 2026 1st Test is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the New Zealand vs India Test series.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streams in India

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The New Zealand vs India 1st Test is being shown on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch an New Zealand vs India Test cricket live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streams in Australia

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The New Zealand vs India 2026 1st Test is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after the $1 trial (7-days).

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream the New Zealand vs India 2026 Test series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch NZ vs India 1st Test in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the New Zealand vs India 1st Test.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

What is the New Zealand vs India 2026 Test series schedule? 1st Test: 19-23 November, Basin Reserve, Wellington (from 10pm GMT on Wed.) 2nd Test: 27 November to 1 December, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (from 10pm GMT on Thu.)

What are the New Zealand vs India 2026 1st Test squads? India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner