How to watch Australia vs England ODI Series 2026: Free Streams, TV Channels, Schedule & Preview

Overview 1st ODI starts at starts on Friday, November 13 at 3:30am GMT / 1pm AEDT / 10:30pm ET 📺 Stream first innings of 1st ODI for FREE on Kayo Freebies (Australia) 🔓 Outside Australia? Unlock Kayo Freebies with NordVPN (try risk-free)

Nearly a year on from an embarrassing 4-1 Ashes defeat, England are back Down Under, this time for an extended white-ball tour that begins with a three-match ODI series.

The last bilateral ODI series between the two sides took place in 2024, when Australia toured England and emerged 3-2 winners. Since then, the teams have met just once, at the 2025 Champions Trophy, where Australia chased down 352 thanks to a magnificent century from Josh Inglis.

But with less than a year to go until the 2027 World Cup, both sides will be desperate to snap their losing streaks and rediscover some form. England struggled in the recently concluded tri-series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, managing just one win in four matches. Australia, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 ODI series defeat against South Africa.

Adding to the intrigue, recent revelations by former Australian batter Usman Khawaja about the Sandpapergate scandal have reopened old wounds within the Australian camp, putting several players under scrutiny. Fortunately for most of the current squad, only one player from the 2018 team is part of this series: stand-in captain Mitch Marsh. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have all been rested.

Among the younger players, Mahli Beardman is an exciting addition and could make his international debut at just 21. Oliver Peake may continue his rise through the ranks, while Liam Scott could make his first appearance for Australia on home soil.

England, meanwhile, arrive with a little more momentum and are beginning to look like a settled unit under Harry Brook. Although Jacob Bethell is yet to be cleared of his knee injury and Josh Tongue is also unavailable, England have plenty of firepower at their disposal. Jofra Archer, whose absence was keenly felt in Pakistan, is back, alongside Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sam Curran and Joe Root.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Australia vs England 2026 ODI series online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

How to watch Australia vs England for free

Kayo Freebies will broadcast the first innings of the opening ODI between Australia and England for free. All you need to do is create a simple account.

Channel 5 will also broadcast free highlights in the UK.

Traveling outside Australia or the UK? You'll need a good VPN to unblock your free stream – we recommend NordVPN, get 77% off with their current Black Friday deal.

How to watch any Australia vs England 2026 ODI stream using a VPN

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How to watch Australia vs England 2026 ODI live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch every game of the Australia vs England 2026 ODI series.

Good news! Watch England in Australia live with Fubo for $0 – with the free trial + international sports plus add-on.

Alternatively, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's Australia vs England ODI coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs England 2026 ODI live streams in the UK

The Australia vs England 2026 ODI series is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Channel 5 will show an hour-long highlights show for free in the UK.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Australia vs England ODI series.

How to watch Australia vs England 2026 ODI live streams in India

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The Australia vs England 2026 ODI series is being shown on the JioHotstar streaming service.

Subscriptions start at Rs. 149 per quarter or Rs. 499 per year for the ad-supported Mobile plan. The ad-supported Super plan costs Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 1,099 per year, while the ad-free Premium plan costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch an Australia vs England ODI live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs England 2026 ODI live streams in Australia

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The Australia vs England 2026 ODI series is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after the $1 trial (30-days).

Kayo Freebies will show the first innings of the opening ODI completely free.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream the Australia vs England 2026 ODI series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs England ODI in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the Australia vs England 2026 ODI series.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

What is the Australia vs England 2026 ODI series schedule? First ODI: November 13, Perth Stadium, 2:30pm AEDT / 3:30am GMT — free on Kayo Freebies Second ODI: November 15, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm AEDT / 3:30am GMT Third ODI: November 18, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:30pm AEDT / 3:30am GMT

What are the Australia vs England 2026 ODI squads? Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa. England squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Coles, Eddie Jack.