Mozilla removes Firefox's free VPN data restrictions until January 31, 2027

Firefox users get unlimited VPN data without purchasing another subscription

Firefox's free VPN protects browsing activity on shared Wi-Fi networks

Mozilla has removed the monthly data restriction on Firefox's free VPN, giving desktop and Android users unlimited browsing protection through January 31, 2027.

The temporary offer began November 10, 2026, and requires only a Mozilla account, without asking users to purchase an additional subscription.

Mozilla is trying to make Firefox more attractive as it competes with Chrome and Edge, which held 68.79% and 5.36% of the global browser market, respectively, in October 2026.

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Firefox removes restrictions on its free VPN service

The extended allowance gives Firefox users an opportunity to browse through shared Wi-Fi connections without exhausting their monthly VPN data allocation during the promotional period.

This matters particularly during holiday travel, when passengers frequently depend on airport terminals, hotels, restaurants, and other public internet connections.

Mozilla says its integrated free VPN conceals browsing activity from operators of shared networks while making it harder for websites to determine someone's location.

The service also obscures users' IP addresses, reducing opportunities for websites to associate separate browsing sessions through their network addresses.

“Most importantly, you’re not trading your browsing data for that protection,” said Mozilla, explaining its approach to privacy within the free VPN service.

The company also says it does not monetize users' browsing information through advertising or maintain records identifying the websites they visit.

However, unlimited data should not be confused with complete anonymity, because websites can still recognize visitors through cookies and accounts.

Firefox's built-in protection also does not erase browsing records stored locally, meaning users must consider Private Windows for additional privacy.

Availability comes with some limitations

Availability is limited by platform and geographical restrictions, so users must check regional eligibility before expecting access.

The complimentary service currently supports Firefox desktop and Android installations, but the company says iOS support is coming.

Another restriction concerns application coverage, since the complimentary VPN protects internet activity inside Firefox rather than every application installed on devices.

Mozilla directs customers seeking device-wide protection toward its separate Mozilla VPN product, which requires a paid subscription.

Getting started requires signing into a Mozilla account, selecting the VPN control in Firefox's desktop toolbar, and completing the activation instructions.

Android users can access the feature through the browser's three-dot menu, followed by Settings and the VPN configuration section.

The timing allows Mozilla to attract privacy-conscious users, although a temporary allowance alone cannot guarantee sustained growth against established rivals.

Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge retain substantial advantages through their established user bases, existing services, and integration with their respective technology ecosystems.

Mozilla therefore needs more than a temporary privacy promotion if it expects dissatisfied Chrome and Edge users to consider switching browsers.

Removing the data ceiling makes Firefox's complimentary protection more appealing, particularly for people who regularly depend on shared connections.

However, whether those users remain after the promotional period depends partly on the service's future restrictions and Mozilla's ability to maintain interest.

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