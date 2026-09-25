'Using VPNs is not criminal:' digital rights advocates return for a second Defend VPNs Day of Action

Fight for the Future is running its 2nd annual Defend VPNs Day of Action

VPN restrictions are increasingly being tucked inside new internet laws

Utah, Michigan, the UK, Russia are among those targeting VPNs this year

Digital rights advocates are once again asking people around the world to stand up for VPNs, as lawmakers increasingly treat privacy tools as a loophole to be closed.

September 25 marks the second annual Defend VPNs Day of Action, organized by digital rights group Fight for the Future. The campaign asks users to sign an open letter and call their representatives, urging them not to ban or restrict VPNs.

Whether you rely on the best VPN on the market or a free app to stay safe on public Wi-Fi, the rules around how you can use it are changing fast.

(Image credit: Future)

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What is the Defend VPNs Day of Action?

The campaign launched in 2025, when Fight for the Future says it engaged around 20,000 people. This year, the group wants to build on that number.

Supporters can sign a letter to government leaders at DefendVPNs.com, which calls VPNs an essential tool for privacy and access to information. The site can also connect users directly to their lawmakers' offices by phone, and it provides a suggested script.

VPN providers are getting involved, too. Amnezia VPN and IPVanish have already announced their support and are encouraging users to sign the petition, while Surfshark is also listed as a supporter.

Why VPNs need defending

According to Fight for the Future, VPN bans and restrictions rarely appear on their own. Instead, they are most often bundled into age verification bills, or "online ID checks," that require people to prove their age before accessing certain sites.

Advocates argue the stakes go far beyond adult content. Fight for the Future says the most vulnerable people rely on VPNs to reach loved ones, seek healthcare, and find information that is increasingly locked behind ID checks and biometric scans.

"Using VPNs is not criminal," said Sarah Philips, Campaign Director at Fight for the Future, adding that "Using VPNs is a right that must be defended at all costs from governments who are doing their best to break down what little privacy we have in the current tech landscape."

A year of attacks on VPNs

A screenshot of Opear VPN Pro (Image credit: Getty)

Here's a quick look at the biggest threats since last year's Day of Action.

Despite lawmakers in Wisconsin scrapping a provision forcing sites to block VPN users after widespread backlash, SB 73 made Utah the first US state to target VPNs in an age verification law.

A proposed "public morals" bill in Michigan would make ISPs block VPNs, with fines of up to $500,000 for promoting them. It remains in play.

In the UK, Ministers ruled out age-gating or banning VPNs, but platforms are now expected to stop users from circumventing age checks themselves.

Australia's officials explored ways to block age verification workarounds, while the EU has signaled VPNs could be next in line after announcing a social media ban for teens.

In Brazil, VPN use became an aggravating factor in crimes, Reclaim The Net reported.

In Russia, Human Rights Watch reported this week that at least 469 VPNs had been blocked by February, with authorities now turning to bulk IP blocks and app store takedowns. Amnezia VPN itself was targeted in June and needed around six weeks to fully recover.

With youth social media bans spreading to Indonesia, Malaysia, and the UAE, Fight for the Future warns that VPNs will only face more scrutiny.

Anyone who wants to add their voice can do so at DefendVPNs.com.

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