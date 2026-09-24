Obscura VPN finally arrives on Linux — with a GUI, a CLI, and a new open-source license

Obscura VPN has released a native Linux app, with both GUI and CLI

Official packages cover Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, and other derivatives

The provider has also switched to an open-source GPLv3 license

Obscura VPN has finally arrived on Linux. The privacy-focused provider has launched a native desktop app for the platform, meaning Linux users no longer need to set up the service manually.

This rounds off a busy year for the newcomer, which only recently landed on Windows. With this release, Obscura now supports macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux.

For privacy-minded Linux fans hunting for the best VPN for their setup, Obscura's unusual two-party design makes it one of the more interesting options.

The company is also relicensing its code under GPLv3, which will appeal to open-source purists.

(Image credit: Future)

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What's new in Obscura's Linux app

Obscura's Linux app ships with a full graphical interface, alongside an experimental command-line interface for users who prefer the terminal. Until now, Linux users had to rely on a manual WireGuard setup guide to connect. The native app means no more juggling configuration files, making the service far more accessible.

Obscura offers official packages for Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora (including Atomic Desktops like Silverblue), and Arch, as well as derivatives like Linux Mint, RHEL, Silverblue, CachyOS, and Omarchy. Minimum requirements include Ubuntu 24.04, Debian 13, Fedora 44, and RHEL 10, and the app is installed through Obscura's own package repository.

The Linux client also supports Obscura's QUIC-based stealth protocol, which makes VPN traffic look like ordinary HTTP/3 web browsing. This can help you get past networks that block VPNs.

To mark the launch, Obscura is offering 25% off for a limited time with the promo code LINUX26. The service normally costs around $8 per month, with no free tier.

🐧🚨 OBSCURA FOR LINUX IS HERE 🚨🐧Now available for Ubuntu, Fedora (+Atomic Desktops), Arch, Debian, and derivatives.To celebrate, we’re giving everyone 25% off with code LINUX26.THAT'S NOT ALL: Obscura is also GPLv3 licensed now, making us fully Open Source!👇 Links pic.twitter.com/IIAzAgSOm7September 22, 2026

Obscura goes GPLv3

Alongside the launch, Obscura has moved from the PolyForm Noncommercial License 1.0.0 to the GNU General Public License v3.0, which it says furthers its commitment to open-source software.

Obscura's code has been public since day one, but GPLv3 is a true open-source license, giving the community more freedom to inspect, modify, and share it. It's the same license Mullvad uses for its own apps.

What is Obscura VPN?

Obscura was founded by Carl Dong, a former Bitcoin Core contributor, and first launched on macOS in February 2025. It promised to set the standard for next-gen VPNs, and has since expanded to iOS, then Android, Windows, and now Linux.

Its big selling point is a two-party relay. Obscura acts as the entry node and sees your real IP address, while Mullvad VPN handles the exit node and sees the websites you visit. This means no single provider knows both who you are and what you browse.

That design has already been tested. Security firm Cure53 audited Obscura and found no major security vulnerabilities, as we reported last December.

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