Aftershock's gaming PC contains a cherry blossom tree that blooms as the case heats up and it's one of the most striking things I've ever seen — but so is the price
The flowers are made from a titanium alloy that reacts to heat
- An Australian PC maker has produced an innovative case design
- It has a miniature tree inside with metal cherry blossoms
- The blossoms are made of a heat-reactive titanium alloy, so they 'bloom' as the case gets warmer
We continually see striking new concepts for PC designs hitting the market, but here's one that really caught my eye, blending nature with technology in a highly innovative way. VideoCardz spotted the PC from Aftershock — an Australian provider of custom-built rigs — and the central concept is a model of a cherry blossom tree within the case.
That's eye-catching enough in itself, but the additional twist is that the 70 cherry blossom flowers — which are handcrafted, as is the tree — are made from a special titanium alloy which reacts to heat.
As the computer heats up in use, the flowers slowly open and 'bloom', which is a really smart-looking effect. The case has full glass panels on two sides, as well as a transparent roof, so you can clearly view the tree and its blossoms.
The overall effect with this "world-first blooming Gaming PC" is really quite spectacular, but there's a catch in this fancy design — and that's the price. Aftershock is selling this 'Cherry Bloom' PC for AU$19,995 (which works out at around $14,000 or £10,500).
You get an Nvidia RTX 5090 for that money, though, right? Well, no, as this is a gaming PC built around a Zotac RTX 5080 (the rig is made in partnership with Zotac) and an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. It has 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, with a 1300W platinum power supply.
Analysis: in bloom
You're paying a lot of money for the tree and blossom concept in this computer, which really is a thing of beauty. The lack of an RTX 5090 is disappointing, though, whichever way you dice it. Aftershock sells a standard case (the 'Creator Max') that offers an RTX 5090 plus Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and 64GB of RAM for AU$11,695 (around $8,300 / £6,200), to give you an idea of the 'blooming' premium here.
Maybe we could have a scaled-down version with a small collection of blossoms, where the price tag is reduced? Or maybe this flowery concept could be picked up and run with elsewhere. Could it replace your basic digital readout as a more novel way of monitoring temperature — providing a clear signal when a heat threshold level is reached?
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At any rate, props to Aftershock for the design here, even if the price tag is a true wallet-stinger. Incidentally, if you're a fan of different takes on case design, check out the floating PC case trend which is about more than good looks.
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Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).
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