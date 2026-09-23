How to watch Brothers online from anywhere in the world

“Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson related?” must be one of the internet’s most asked pop culture queries, and Apple TV’s new comedy takes that premise and runs with it, all the way down to the pair’s native Texas.

The brainchild of the starring pair and The Office writer Lee Eisenberg, Brothers sees McConaughey and Harrelson play fictionalised versions of themselves, with Woody deciding to pack up the family home and move down to Matthew’s Texan ranch after his daughter's wedding falls apart.

At first, all seems rosy, with Harrelson and the family doing some much needed healing at the sprawling home of his BFF. However, when McConaughey’s mother, Ma Mac (Holland Taylor) lets slip a decades-old family secret, it comes to light that the pair might share more than just a sibling-like bond.

What should’ve been a restorative stay for Woody and his family descends into chaos, as the elder ‘brother’ pulls the ranch apart searching for the truth. Meanwhile, the younger of the pair sees his run for Governor of Texas headed directly for derailment.

Harrelson, of course, cut his teeth in TV comedy, playing another character with which he shared his name in Cheers. McConaughey, meanwhile, spent years in the romcom wilderness before cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s greats. With such comedic chops at the helm, and a genuine offscreen bond anchoring the show, Brothers has all the hallmarks of a sitcom classic, so read on for how to watch Brothers online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Brothers for FREE? Brothers is exclusive to Apple TV, so won't be available on any free streamers. However, new users could make us of an Apple TV 7-day FREE trial – we've got all the details about the offer and how it works.

How to watch Brothers from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Brothers, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

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How to watch Brothers around the world

Where to watch Brothers online in the US, the UK and everywhere else

Brothers premieres on Wednesday, September 23, on Apple TV. Offering heaps of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV free trial if you’re new to the service. If you've recently bought an Apple device, you may even find you're offered a trial of up to three months. If you choose to stay subscribed, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter is currently $14.99 / £9.99 / CA$14.99 / AU$15.99 per month. Traveling abroad? You can stream Brothers on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about Brothers

Brothers trailer

Brothers — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

When was the Brothers release date? Brothers premiered globally on Apple TV Plus with a double bill on Wednesday, September 23. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: "On the Road" — Wednesday, September 23

— Wednesday, September 23 Episode 2: "The Hunt" — Wednesday, September 23

— Wednesday, September 23 Episode 3: "Little Woody" — Wednesday, September 30

— Wednesday, September 30 Episode 4: "The Band" — Wednesday, October 7

— Wednesday, October 7 Episode 5: "Valentine's Day" — Wednesday, October 14

— Wednesday, October 14 Episode 6: "The Dance" — Wednesday, October 21

— Wednesday, October 21 Episode 7: "The Interview" — Wednesday, October 28

— Wednesday, October 28 Episode 8: "On the Road Again.Again" — Wednesday, November 4

Who is in the cast of Brothers?

Matthew McConaughey as himself

Woody Harrelson as himself

Natalie Martinez as Valentina McConaughey

Brittany Ishibashi as Joy Harrelson

Holland Taylor as Ma Mac

Dax Shepard as himself

Are Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey actually brothers? Despite sharing a similar Texan drawl and more than a passing resemblance, the True Detective duo are not real-life brothers, although they're reported to share a sibling-like friendship.