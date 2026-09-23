How to watch Brothers online from anywhere in the world
True Detective duo play fictionalised versions of themselves in bold sitcom
- Premiere: Wednesday, September 23
- Global stream: Apple TV (7-day FREE trial)
- Use NordVPN to watch Apple TV from anywhere
“Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson related?” must be one of the internet’s most asked pop culture queries, and Apple TV’s new comedy takes that premise and runs with it, all the way down to the pair’s native Texas.
The brainchild of the starring pair and The Office writer Lee Eisenberg, Brothers sees McConaughey and Harrelson play fictionalised versions of themselves, with Woody deciding to pack up the family home and move down to Matthew’s Texan ranch after his daughter's wedding falls apart.
At first, all seems rosy, with Harrelson and the family doing some much needed healing at the sprawling home of his BFF. However, when McConaughey’s mother, Ma Mac (Holland Taylor) lets slip a decades-old family secret, it comes to light that the pair might share more than just a sibling-like bond.
What should’ve been a restorative stay for Woody and his family descends into chaos, as the elder ‘brother’ pulls the ranch apart searching for the truth. Meanwhile, the younger of the pair sees his run for Governor of Texas headed directly for derailment.
Harrelson, of course, cut his teeth in TV comedy, playing another character with which he shared his name in Cheers. McConaughey, meanwhile, spent years in the romcom wilderness before cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s greats. With such comedic chops at the helm, and a genuine offscreen bond anchoring the show, Brothers has all the hallmarks of a sitcom classic, so read on for how to watch Brothers online and from anywhere.
Can I watch Brothers for FREE?
Brothers is exclusive to Apple TV, so won't be available on any free streamers. However, new users could make us of an Apple TV 7-day FREE trial – we've got all the details about the offer and how it works.
How to watch Brothers from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch Brothers, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Brothers online from anywhere:
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How to watch Brothers around the world
Where to watch Brothers online in the US, the UK and everywhere else
Brothers premieres on Wednesday, September 23, on Apple TV.
Offering heaps of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV free trial if you’re new to the service. If you've recently bought an Apple device, you may even find you're offered a trial of up to three months.
If you choose to stay subscribed, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter is currently $14.99 / £9.99 / CA$14.99 / AU$15.99 per month.
Traveling abroad? You can stream Brothers on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.
What you need to know about Brothers
Brothers trailer
When was the Brothers release date?
Brothers premiered globally on Apple TV Plus with a double bill on Wednesday, September 23. The full release schedule is as follows:
- Episode 1: "On the Road" — Wednesday, September 23
- Episode 2: "The Hunt" — Wednesday, September 23
- Episode 3: "Little Woody" — Wednesday, September 30
- Episode 4: "The Band" — Wednesday, October 7
- Episode 5: "Valentine's Day" — Wednesday, October 14
- Episode 6: "The Dance" — Wednesday, October 21
- Episode 7: "The Interview" — Wednesday, October 28
- Episode 8: "On the Road Again.Again" — Wednesday, November 4
Who is in the cast of Brothers?
- Matthew McConaughey as himself
- Woody Harrelson as himself
- Natalie Martinez as Valentina McConaughey
- Brittany Ishibashi as Joy Harrelson
- Holland Taylor as Ma Mac
- Dax Shepard as himself
Are Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey actually brothers?
Despite sharing a similar Texan drawl and more than a passing resemblance, the True Detective duo are not real-life brothers, although they're reported to share a sibling-like friendship.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
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