Not only did we have the season finale of Reacher season 4 hit Prime Video last week, but all eight episodes of spinoff series Neagley were released at exactly the same time.

Understandably, most fans hopped straight from one to the other, despite the two storylines contrasting in the most jarring way possible. While Reacher season 4 has followed a length political espionage plot, Neagley took the Amazon TV franchise back to its roots, exploring the mysterious death of a young man in the heart of Chicago.

If you asked me, I'd say that the two seasons are neck and neck. The pair is flawed for different reasons, yet feel like exactly the same show... especially as Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher features heavily in both.

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But, if you were to ask fans, there's a clear winner. In fact, Neagley is so "superior" to Reacher season 4 that, based purely on Reddit, Amazon should look to greenlight Neagley season 2 immediately.

'I'm always happy when a spinoff turns out to be better than the original'

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Neagley is superior to Reacher season 4 in nearly every way," one fan posted. "You can clearly see where the energy went from the overlapping schedules."

A second fan doubles down, writing: "Not nearly. Literally every way." But, what is it about the spinoff that makes it the better watch?

"I love the supporting characters and that they’ll continue working with Neagley. I really hope we get a season 2," one fan weighs in, which another adds, "Reacher 4 was all over the place. Too many characters. They should go back to the basic of season 1. Reacher in a small setting uncovering some nefarious activities."

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"To me Neagley just felt overall better with the pacing and supporting actors, I even enjoyed the plot line more," a poster in a second thread agrees. "Maybe it’s just because it’s something fresh. We didn’t get to know too much about Neagley and I was intrigued by her past and seeing a badass female led role always makes me happy!"

Not only is Maria Sten's return to the titular role near flawless, but Neagley gets the IP basics right in a way that the already confirmed Reacher season 5 needs to pivot back to. Think smaller stakes, bigger impact.

Surely it's just a matter of days before we get the news we're waiting for. In the meantime, don't panic — ideas are already being formed.

"We have so many great action sequences in this show, and if we get another season, I want to build on that... make it even bigger. Continue to develop these characters, get them into trouble, and get them to face the consequences of their emotional problems," Sten told TechRadar.

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