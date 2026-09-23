Samsung might not upgrade the RAM and storage amounts for the Galaxy S27 series

This is likely due to the ongoing RAM and storage crisis driven by AI

There's a chance that at least some models will use later UFS and DDR generations

If you were hoping the Samsung Galaxy S27 series would ship with more RAM or storage than the Samsung Galaxy S26 line then, well, you’re probably going to be disappointed, because the latest leak suggests there will be almost no changes on that front.

According to reputable South Korean leaker Lanzuk (via GSMArena), the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus will both ship with 12GB of RAM paired with a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. In the case of the Galaxy S27 Plus, that’s identical to its predecessor, and those configurations are also available with the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 — but that phone additionally comes in a 128GB capacity, which is absent here.

For the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, you’ll apparently get 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB or 512GB of storage, but then there’s also supposedly a 1TB model with 16GB of RAM. This likewise is identical to the configurations you can get the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in.

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Finally, the rumored new Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will apparently be sold in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, all with 12GB of RAM. So despite this supposedly being a more compact version of the Ultra, it apparently won’t match that phone’s 16GB of RAM in the top configuration.

The same source does at least claim that some phones in the S27 series might use LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage, both of which would be significantly faster than the RAM and storage used in the Galaxy S26 line, but if so it would likely just be the top storage tiers that do.

Another thing you can blame AI for

Samsung might make both the flash memory and the phones, but that doesn't mean it's immune to the crisis (Image credit: Future)

All of this means that at least on the RAM and storage front, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series might not be much of an upgrade on the Galaxy S26 line, especially if you’re not paying out for the top configurations.

But that’s not really a surprise, as this is likely thanks to the ongoing RAM and storage crisis, fueled by demands from AI data centers. This is affecting most tech, with companies having to choose between limited RAM/storage upgrades — and sometimes downgrades, or higher prices… or both.

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So the one upside of this is that if Samsung does keep the RAM and storage at current levels, that might help keep the price of the Galaxy S27 series under control. But with Qualcomm’s latest chipsets reportedly costing more than previous generations too, we wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung’s next flagships still end up with higher price tags than the current ones.

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