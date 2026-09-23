Doctor Doom is reportedly heard, but not seen, in one of Endgame Encore's new scenes

New details about Avengers: Endgame Encore 's post-credits scenes have been shared online

Descriptions of three end credits stingers show how it'll directly lead into Avengers: Doomsday

No footage has leaked yet, but could do very soon

Fresh details about Avengers: Endgame Encore's new post-credits scenes have leaked online — and they show how elements will directly lead into Avengers: Doomsday.

For those who don't know, Avengers: Endgame Encore is a re-released version of the 2019 Marvel cultural phenomenon that made over $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

The updated film, which arrives in theaters this Friday (September 25), is being promoted as a direct prequel to Avengers: Doomsday ahead of the penultimate Marvel Phase 6 flick's own theatrical debut on December 18, 2026. As such, Endgame Encore includes never-before-seen footage — scenes believed to total an additional six minutes — that'll position it as an immediate predecessor to Doomsday.

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Avengers: Doomsday will see heroes from three universes unite to tackle Doctor Doom (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Andy Park)

That way, fans who fell off the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) bandwagon after Endgame's initial launch won't need to watch every single film and Disney+ show that's been released since. That said, Marvel has created a Disney+ watchlist of 15 must-see MCU projects to catch you up on the franchise's main storylines heading into the next Avengers movie.

But, I digress. With Endgame Encore's own launch fast approaching, fans have wondered what new footage will be included in the re-release that'll directly tie it to Avengers 5. As it happens, Endgame Encore has already premiered in South Korea, and some lucky fans have taken to various social media platforms to share what they saw at their showings.

Now, there's no leaked footage to speak of, so we can't verify the following descriptions. There's also some confusion over the order in which these end credits scenes were shown and people's interpretations of said clips. Nevertheless, potentially huge spoilers immediately follow for Endgame Encore, so click away now if you don't want the experience ruined before you see it yourself. Even better, go and find out everything we officially know so far about Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Endgame Encore's end credits scenes show a Doom-Hulk meeting, Loki visiting Steve and Peggy, and the multiverse collapsing

None of these heroes appear in Endgame Encore's new footage (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

According to Reddit user ARST_ARSW, Endgame Encore has three post-credits scenes. The first sees Loki visit Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the alternate timeline that Steve (aka Captain America) stayed in after he returned the Infinity Stones to their original timelines, before Loki tells them he can help them with… something.

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Then, the second round of footage reunites us with Bruce Banner, who's in solitary confinement after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is experimenting with a new way of controlling his gamma irradiated alter-ego. However, his tests are suddenly interrupted by Doctor Doom, who apparently says "I'm here to adapt you" before appearing to absorb Hulk's superhuman abilities.

Lastly, the final end credits stinger takes us to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and shows O.B. say "the Multiverse is collapsing" as he watches numerous realities collide with one another.

So, how accurate are the above Redditor's descriptions? According to X/Twitter use and semi-reliable leaker SukunaOnFN1, the Hulk-Doom meeting isn't entirely correct.

Indeed, SukunaOnFN1 has claimed that the Hulk-Doom scene is the first one we see at the end of Endgame Encore. Furthermore, they said that we only hear Doom speak (i.e. he doesn't appear on the screen), and actually tell Banner "I've come to collect you". Then, we hear Hulk, well, hulk out, and see a flash of green light before the camera pans down to some Latverian symbols burned into the ground.

But wait, there's more. On r/LeaksandRumors, another fan in brewstew07 says the TVA scene was shown first in their screening, and that the Hulk-Doom one appeared after it. Brewstew07 doesn't mention the Loki, Steve, and Peggy scene at all.

With Endgame Encore out now in some parts of the world and set to debut everywhere else by the end of this week, I suspect leaked footage will be widely shared across the internet in the days ahead. Until they do — and, let's be frank, they will leak online — the above descriptions are all we have to go on in terms of knowing how the aforementioned film will set up the plot of Doomsday and its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you think of these post-credits scenes? And will you be seeing Endgame Encore? Let me know in the comments.

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