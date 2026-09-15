How to watch Forever Home on Channel 5 — it's *FREE*
Channel 5’s gripping new thriller based on Graham Norton’s bestselling novel
- You can watch Forever Home for free on Channel 5 now
- Traveling outside the UK? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Channel 5’s new six-part thriller Forever Home adapts Graham Norton’s bestselling novel, with Downton Abbey's Amy Nuttall starring as Carol Crottie and Shetland favorite Douglas Henshall as her older partner, Robert.
When Robert’s dementia worsens, Carol begins questioning why he refuses to leave their home – and what really happened to his first wife, Joan, who supposedly disappeared 20 years earlier. A gruesome discovery soon reveals the family’s dark past.
Denise Welch, Kevin Whately, Samantha Bond, Lewis Cope and Jenny Walser also star in the British mystery-drama.
Forever Home premiered September 14 at 9pm, and all six episodes are streaming no on Channel 5. Outside the UK? Here's how to watch Forever Home online and from anywhere with a good VPN.
Can I watch Forever Home for FREE?
Yes! You can watch Forever Home online live or on-demand at Channel5.com right now – binge all six episodes.
Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Graham Norton's Forever Home from abroad.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Forever Home but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Forever Home from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can I watch Forever Home (2026) in the US?
As yet, Forever Home hasn’t arrived on any US streaming services. However, as Graham Norton is well known in the States for his talkshow, we'd expect to see it arrive at some point in the next 12 months.
A UK fan in the US? You’ll need a good VPN to unblock Channel 5 and watch your usual shows from anywhere.
How to watch Forever Home for FREE in the UK
Graham Norton's Forever Home season 1 dropped on Monday, September 14 at 9pm BST. There will be six episodes in total, broadcast across two consecutive Monday-to-Wednesday runs on Channel 5.
Streaming: watch all six episodes of Forever Home now at Channel 5.
Outside the UK? To access Channel 5 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.
Can I watch Forever Home in Canada?
No is the short answer. We've not seen any news of Forever Home's US or Canadian release dates.
However, British citizens in Canada could simply purchase a VPN and enjoy the drama just like they would back home.
Can I watch Forever Home online in Australia?
We’re still waiting on Forever Home's release date Down Under.
If you’re out of the country – say, a British citizen abroad – sign up to our No.1 VPN to use Channel 5 as if you were back in the UK.
Can I watch Forever Home season 1 in New Zealand?
Sadly, Kiwis can’t watch Forever Home online yet.
Traveling away from home? Don’t forget that if you’re abroad, you can use a VPN to tune into Channel 5 when visiting other countries.
Forever Home cast
- Amy Nuttall — Carol Crottie
- Douglas Henshall — Robert Barrie
- Denise Welch — Moira Crottie, Carol’s mother
- Kevin Whately — “Silent Dave,” Carol’s father
- Samantha Bond — Joan Barrie, Robert’s first wife
- Lewis Cope — Kaden Barrie, Robert’s son
- Jenny Walser — Sally Barrie, Robert’s daughter
- Shane Zaza — Dan Evans, Kaden’s husband
- James Baxter — Patrick Tanner
- Aimée Kelly — Martha
- Anna Leong Brophy — Anna Tanner
- Ricky Shah — DCI Isaac Taylor
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
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Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
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