How to watch Forever Home on Channel 5 — it's *FREE*

You can watch Forever Home for free on Channel 5 now

Traveling outside the UK? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Channel 5’s new six-part thriller Forever Home adapts Graham Norton’s bestselling novel, with Downton Abbey's Amy Nuttall starring as Carol Crottie and Shetland favorite Douglas Henshall as her older partner, Robert.

When Robert’s dementia worsens, Carol begins questioning why he refuses to leave their home – and what really happened to his first wife, Joan, who supposedly disappeared 20 years earlier. A gruesome discovery soon reveals the family’s dark past.

Denise Welch, Kevin Whately, Samantha Bond, Lewis Cope and Jenny Walser also star in the British mystery-drama.

Forever Home premiered September 14 at 9pm, and all six episodes are streaming no on Channel 5. Outside the UK? Here's how to watch Forever Home online and from anywhere with a good VPN.

Can I watch Forever Home for FREE? Yes! You can watch Forever Home online live or on-demand at Channel5.com right now – binge all six episodes. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Graham Norton's Forever Home from abroad.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Forever Home but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Forever Home from anywhere:

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Can I watch Forever Home (2026) in the US?

As yet, Forever Home hasn’t arrived on any US streaming services. However, as Graham Norton is well known in the States for his talkshow, we'd expect to see it arrive at some point in the next 12 months.

A UK fan in the US? You’ll need a good VPN to unblock Channel 5 and watch your usual shows from anywhere.

How to watch Forever Home for FREE in the UK

Graham Norton's Forever Home season 1 dropped on Monday, September 14 at 9pm BST. There will be six episodes in total, broadcast across two consecutive Monday-to-Wednesday runs on Channel 5.

Streaming: watch all six episodes of Forever Home now at Channel 5.

Outside the UK? To access Channel 5 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

Can I watch Forever Home in Canada?

No is the short answer. We've not seen any news of Forever Home's US or Canadian release dates.

However, British citizens in Canada could simply purchase a VPN and enjoy the drama just like they would back home.

Can I watch Forever Home online in Australia?

We’re still waiting on Forever Home's release date Down Under.

If you’re out of the country – say, a British citizen abroad – sign up to our No.1 VPN to use Channel 5 as if you were back in the UK.

Can I watch Forever Home season 1 in New Zealand?

Sadly, Kiwis can’t watch Forever Home online yet.

Traveling away from home? Don’t forget that if you’re abroad, you can use a VPN to tune into Channel 5 when visiting other countries.

Forever Home cast

Amy Nuttall — Carol Crottie

— Carol Crottie Douglas Henshall — Robert Barrie

— Robert Barrie Denise Welch — Moira Crottie, Carol’s mother

— Moira Crottie, Carol’s mother Kevin Whately — “Silent Dave,” Carol’s father

— “Silent Dave,” Carol’s father Samantha Bond — Joan Barrie, Robert’s first wife

— Joan Barrie, Robert’s first wife Lewis Cope — Kaden Barrie, Robert’s son

— Kaden Barrie, Robert’s son Jenny Walser — Sally Barrie, Robert’s daughter

— Sally Barrie, Robert’s daughter Shane Zaza — Dan Evans, Kaden’s husband

— Dan Evans, Kaden’s husband James Baxter — Patrick Tanner

— Patrick Tanner Aimée Kelly — Martha

— Martha Anna Leong Brophy — Anna Tanner

— Anna Tanner Ricky Shah — DCI Isaac Taylor