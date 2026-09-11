Angel is the latest mutant to answer Cyclops' "To me, my X-Men!" call

Marvel has seemingly cast a Gen V alumnus as Angel in its new X-Men movie

Asa Germann is said to have signed on to play the winged mutant

For the most part, MCU fans have reacted positively to the news

Marvel has reportedly tapped Asa Germann to play Angel in its new X-Men movie.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) first broke the news, with the trade publication's sources claiming that the former Gen V star has signed on to play the winged mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Interestingly, THR suggests that Germann was a major contender to portray Scott Summer/Cyclops in the forthcoming flick. However, while Marvel decided to hire Kit Connors to play Cyclops in its X-Men reboot, the comic giant's top brass were so impressed by Germann's audition, they offered him the role of Angel instead.

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After appearing in The Boys spin-off Gen V, Germann has some superhuman experience under his belt (Image credit: Prime Video)

At 28 years old, Germann is on the older side of the Marvel Phase 7 movie's cast, with many of his fellow stars in the 20 to 25 bracket. Nonetheless, Germann fits the bill as an actor under the age of 30 who, as long as he's signed a multi-picture deal, could feature in numerous X-Men and MCU movies over the next decade.

Real name Warren Worthington III, Angel is a founding member of the X-Men in Marvel Comics. As his mutant alias implies, he's defined by a pair of giant, white feathered wings that protrude from his upper back. Unsurprisingly, these allow him to fly, but Angel also boasts the usual superhuman abilities — super-strength, reflexes, stamina, and durability — that keep him in the fight for longer than ordinary people.

Germann won't be the first actor to embody Angel on the big screen. Indeed, Ben Foster portrayed the Marvel character in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, while Ben Hardy played the same individual 10 years later in 2016 movie X-Men: Apocalypse. For more on those films and other mutant-led flicks, find out how to watch the X-Men movies in order.

What have Marvel fans said about Asa Germann's casting as Angel in the MCU's first X-Men film?

In the main, MCU fans have lauded Germann's casting. Indeed, threads on r/MarvelStudios, r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, and the ResetEra forums are filled with comments from people excited to see what Germann will bring to the table as part of his portrayal.

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Funnily enough, as one eagle-eyed fan pointed out, Germann's first name actually means 'wing' in Portuguese, too. It's almost as if this was planned, isn't it!

While the vast majority are pleased with this hiring — shout out to long-time MCU casting director Sarah Halley Finn for yet another great pick, by the way — a couple of fans are giving themselves a well-earned pat on the back for previously suggesting that Germann would be their top choice for Angel. Not exactly the proven leaks we're used to, but I'll allow it.

Anyway, what do you think of Germann's casting? Let me know in the comments, and if you want to read more on the first MCU movie he'll star in, find out everything else we know so far about Marvel's new X-Men movie.

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