How to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026: FREE streams, TV channels for Rabbitohs vs Knights

Watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 as the Finals Series gets underway in the build-up to the Grand Final in October. The teams ranked first to fourth in the ladder (Panthers vs Roosters and Warriors vs Dolphins) meet to decide who advances straight to the Preliminary Finals, while fifth to eighth (Sharks vs Cowboys and Rabbitohs vs Knights) meet in the elimination matches – winners advance to next week's semi-finals, losers are out.

We begin on Friday with the Rabbitohs (6) vs Knights (7) at Sydney's Allianz Stadium. South Sydney are back in the finals for the first time since 2022 and in good form after walloping the Roosters 50-20 with Latrell Mitchell looking good. The Knights have done well to get this far after propping up the ladder last year and Kalyn Ponga, Bradman Best and Fletcher Sharpe have been in fine form.

On Saturday, ladder runners-up the New Zealand Warriors take on the third-place Dolphins in the first Qualifying Final. The Go Media Stadium hosts a first playoffs game since 2023 and Wahs Nation will be all over this.

That's followed by the Sharks (5) vs Cowboys (8) back at Allianz Stadium in an eliminator. Cronulla-Sutherland have lost four of their past five outings, while North Queensland have been inconsistent all season. Braydon Trindall returns as playmaker for the Sharks, while Griffin Neame, Jeremiah Nanai and Zac Laybutt are all fit again for the Cowboys.

On Sunday, we close with minor premiers the Panthers facing the Roosters at CommBank Stadium. Penrith topped the ladder on the final day and welcome back skipper Isaah Yeo to the lineup. The Roosters went down 26-12 to the Dolphins last time out after challenging for the minor title, and lost star man Sam Walker to injury for the rest of the season.

Here's how to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 for free?

Yes. Every game in the NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 is being shown on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch the NRL Finals Series 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 live streams

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How to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 live streams in the USA

NRL fans in the US can watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 on either FS2 or Fox One.

Dedicated streaming service Fox One costs $19.99/month after a 3-day FREE trial.

FS2 is also available through Sling, specifically the Blue plan with the Sports Extra add-on, which starts at $56.99/month.

The channel is carried by several other OTT streaming platforms too, including YouTube TV and Fubo, which each offer new customers a free trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 live streams in the UK

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NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via the Sky Sports Action channel.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month or £20 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the NRL Finals 2026.

How to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 live streams in Canada

NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 coverage is going out on Sportsnet in Canada.

That means you can also watch online thanks to its Sportsnet+ streaming service (from $29.99 a month / $249.99 a year). And the Watch NRL platform will show the fixture.

If you already subscribe to these services but find yourself outside Canada, download a VPN and watch NRL Finals Series 2026 as if you were back at home.

How to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 is free-to-air on Channel 9 and via the 9Now streaming service.

All you need is an account. Sign up here!

You can also watch on Fox League via Foxtel. While Kayo Sports is a much more cost-efficient option, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

If you're out of Australia but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the NRL rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Overseas? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch NRL Qualifying and Elimination Finals 2026 live streams in Rest of World

Every single match of the 2026 NRL Premiership season, including the Qualifying and Elimination Finals, will be shown on the dedicated Watch NRL streaming platform, which is available in all territories except for Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and other selected sanctioned jurisdictions (e.g. Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, North Korea).

Subscriptions cost $20 per week, $39 per month or $72 for the whole of the Finals Series. Check the website for pricing in your region.

Many countries also show games on TV and online through their domestic broadcasters:

What is the Rabbitohs vs Knights start time? Rabbitohs vs Knights kicks off at 7.50pm AEST / 10.50am BST / 5.50am ET / 2.50am PT on Friday, September 11.

What are the Rabbitohs vs Knights teams? Rabbitohs team: 1. Matt Dufty, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Jack Wighton, 5. Campbell Graham, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Jayden Sullivan; 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Keaon Koloamatangi, 11. David Fifta, 12. Tallis Duncan, 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Jye Gray, 15. Lachland Hubner, 16. Sean Keppie, 17. Jamie Humphreys, 18. Adam Elliott, 19. Latrell Siegwalt Reserves: 20. Liam Le Blanc, 21. Talanoa Penitani, 22. Peter Mamouzelos Knights team: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Dominic Young, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Fletcher Sharpe, 7. Sandon Smith; 8. Tyson Frizell, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Cody Hopwood, 11. Jermaine McEwen, 12. Francis Manuleleua, 13. Mat Croker Bench: 14. Harrison Graham, 15. Lachlan Crouch, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Thomas Cant, 18. Fletcher Hunt, 19. Toby Winter Reserves: 20. Kyle McCarthy, 21. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana, 22. Diesel Hagan