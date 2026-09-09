How to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Free Streams, TV Channels & TIckets

Watch England vs Pakistan FREE on Tapmad (Pakistan)

Outside Pakistan? Unblock cricket streams with NordVPN

3rd Test: September 9-13 from 11am BST / 6am ET daily

Watch England vs Pakistan live streams as the hosts arrive in Birmingham for the 3rd Test having already wrapped up the series after dominating wins by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley and by 194 runs at Lord's. It’s a welcome return to form for a revamped English team, after a tough 4-1 Ashes defeat followed by a 2-1 Test series loss against New Zealand at home.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have pressed the panic button, making a series of changes. They’ve let go of as many as seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, who has been very ordinary, Imam-ul-Haq, who’s surrounded by a fake injury controversy, and Salman Ali Agha, who was captain in the first Test, dropped from the second and now sent home.

They've also let go of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul after just six matches on the job, with Pakistan having won just one overseas Test in the last three years. They've replaced them with their white-ball coaches Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke. The PCB has also launched an investigation into discipline and conduct within the Pakistan team.

Needless to say, Pakistan need to show some teeth at Edgbaston. They haven't crossed 200 runs in any of the four innings so far, with their bowling also coming under massive scrutiny for their lack of pace and variety.

England, meanwhile, will not be looking to make any changes. Their in-form bowling lineup of Ollie Robinson – player of the match in both of the first two matches – Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson have been performing exceptionally well, and everyone in the batting lineup, barring the two openers, have got runs at some point in the series too.

You can catch all the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test action live and free. Read on to find out how.

Can I stream England vs Pakistan 3rd Test for free? Yes, in Pakistan Tapmad will be showing the third Test between England and Pakistan for free. Those still tied to the cord can also watch the match free in Pakistan, thanks to the PTV Sports TV channel. Outside of Pakistan? No worries, you can still stream the action by using a VPN. More details below...

Use a VPN to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test from anywhere

If you're keen to watch cricket but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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Get NordVPN and stream the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test from anywhere, even for free.

Quick start: Using a VPN to watch the 3rd Test between England and Pakistan from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a Pakistani streaming service, you'd select a location from Pakistan (like Karachi) from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tampad and watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test just like you would at home.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streams in the US

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Cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Alternatively, you can add Willow TV to your Prime Video subscription and watch cricket live streams from there.

Outside the US right now? You can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streams in the UK

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test is being shown on Sky Sports on the Cricket and Main Event channels.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a NOW Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Eng vs Pak coverage.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streams in India

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In India, England vs Pakistan 3rd Test is being shown on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, or you can get the ₹999 Premium yearly plan.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch the matches live, you'll need to get yourself a VPN to access streaming services back home.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streams in Australia

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The third Test between England and Pakistan is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the match, get NordVPN to stream Eng vs Pak from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streams in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the third Test is free-to-air on PTV Sports (TV) and on Tapmad for cord-cutters.

That said, the free tier on Tapmad will have a lower-quality stream with ads playing during over breaks and fall of wickets. There's a premium tier, too, at PKR 499 per month, which unlocks an ad-free, high-definition (HD) stream.

If you're currently out of Pakistan but want to watch an England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

England vs Pakistan: Tickets

Want to watch England vs Pakistan live? Seat Unique have you covered:

Get England vs Pakistan tickets with Seat Unique Watching on TV is one thing, but nothing beats experiencing a Test Match live. For the Test at Edgbaston, Seat Unique are offering stylish hospitality and standard tickets in the ground. Click through to find out more…

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Q+A

Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah

England vs Pakistan Test series schedule

1st Test: 19-23 August, Headingley (11am BST) - England won by an innings and 103 runs

2nd Test: 27-31 August, Lord's (11am BST) - England won 194 runs

3rd Test: 9-13 September, Edgbaston (11am BST)