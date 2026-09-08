'Why does this look like it was run through DLSS 5?' — The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's new graphics and modernized controls are dividing fans
Others think "It looks stellar"
- A The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time trailer and gameplay demo have been shown
- Many fans are praising the presentation and love the remake's new look, which Nintendo calls a "faithful interpretation using modern technologies"
- Others suggest the style is too "realistic" and have compared it to DLSS 5
The first look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has been released, showcasing all-new realistic graphics, updated systems, and modernized controls.
It looks very different from the original, with Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma calling the game a "faithful interpretation using modern technologies" and saying it has a "different appeal" from other games like Breath of the Wild.
The majority of the fanbase seems pretty hyped, with many saying it looks "absolutely incredible" and "They remade this beautifully" in the trailer's comments.
"This is an important showcase of how realistic graphics can still have a distinct art style," another fan said. "Just pure realism can be boring at times, especially if the setting isn’t just the modern day."
A different user wrote, "Every environment just looks so vibrant and brimming with whimsy. It’s very hard to recapture the magic of the original game, but this remake might just be able to do it."
"I've said it a million times and I'll say it again. Nintendo is great at making me pay for the same thing over and over and over and over and over and over again," a redditor said.
One replied, "I thought the gameplay from the direct today was absolutely stunning & I am beyond psyched. Even though its a 'faithful' remake (which I was always fine with), they did mention it isn't totally 1:1 and they have expanded out things that were previously unreachable in the backgrounds. Overall it looks stellar."
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During the gameplay presentation, Aonuma explained that the development team had "many discussions about what visual style we should use for this game," and "decided that if Link's adventure took place in a world that has both been remade yet felt somewhat nostalgic, he would look like this."
Aonuma added, "But we didn't just aim for realistic graphics. We were particularly focused on reimagining them in a way that invokes nostalgia for the original game."
"Looks like the Unreal Engine concepts people have made for years," someone else said on X, referring to the viral CGI tribute videos of Majora's Mask on YouTube.
I'm inclined to agree, but it's unclear whether the videos influenced the remake's style.
Everything from the character models to hair textures, environments, and even grass and water effects has been updated to give that "modern" look that we see in many games today, while still retaining the Zelda charm.
However, while many fans of the beloved classic are excited about the trailer and gameplay demo, some suggest Nintendo has gone a bit far trying to accomplish that "realistic" look.
Comparisons to Nvidia's DLSS 5 upscaling technology have been made, suggesting Ocarina of Time's style is similar to AI.
"Okay but why does this look like it was run through DLSS 5?" one X user said.
"Holy realism jumpscare," another user said in the trailer comments.
Nintendo also confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will launch on November 5 for Switch 2, with many fans joking about how close the game is to releasing to the biggest game launch of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6.
"This is my GTA 6," one fan said, while another wrote, "OoT Remake and GTA VI in a two-week span…. I used to pray for times like this."
If you missed it, a Nintendo Switch 2 specially designed for The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary is also launching on October 29, along with a special Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and carrying case.
We'll keep you updated on when pre-orders go live.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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