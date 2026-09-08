Gamescom 2026 was chock-full of the latest and greatest in video games and gaming hardware, and we saw an awful lot of it while on the ground in Cologne, Germany.

We went hands-on with games, played with some yet-to-be-released gaming devices, and carried out a boatload of interviews. We’ll be publishing a host of content based on all of that in due course, but we also saw lots that we want to shout about now. Our Best of Gamescom 2026 awards give us the chance to celebrate some of the best of the show.

There aren’t any categories; instead, each of the winners deserved general recognition for being what made up the Best of Gamescom 2026 in our opinion. Find all our picks below, in no particular order, and keep your eyes peeled on this page in the future, as there are even some things we can't quite talk about yet…

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Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Asus ROG Ally X20

(Image credit: Future/Asus)

The new version of the official Xbox-x-Asus gaming handheld is something I was really surprised to like so much at this year’s Gamescom. Many will argue over the actual efficacy and importance of the upgrades it offers over its predecessor — the Ally X — but as a piece of new gaming hardware, I found it to be excellent.

The OLED screen is punchy and vibrant, and the new larger-than-before size of it works very nicely in the hands too. The ergonomic design is comfortable, while the buttons are satisfying and responsive in their actuation, and it’s overall not too heavy in the hands despite the bigger screen. I messed around with the likes of Forza Horizon 6 for a while with the X20 and was successfully and totally immersed in the action to the point I didn’t want to put the handheld down.

Its translucent design and gold accents make for an incredibly cool aesthetic too, and as a quality handheld gaming PC for your Xbox games as well as your PC library, this is a very slick, attractive, and quality bit of kit that impressed me.

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Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Razer Prio

(Image credit: Future/Razer)

A suspiciously simple mobile controller solution, but one that still features some Razer-isms and design flair, the Prio mobile controller was one of the most innovative and different things I saw at Gamescom.

With the ability to fold up to the size of something akin to a card wallet or earbud pillbox, the Prio is a foldable mobile gaming controller that will offer gamers a convenient and easy way to quickly jump into a game while on the go.

Despite its diminutive size and foldable form, it still features all you need to game, like dual shoulder buttons, satisfying face buttons, and thumbsticks featuring the latest in capacitive tech. It’ll work with Android and Apple phones, works with cases easily, and there’s also no need to charge it.

It’s a fascinating new addition to the mobile gaming controller market and could make quite the splash.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Beyerdynamic MMX 130 wireless gaming headset

(Image credit: Future/Beyerdynamic)

The MMX 130 is an open-back gaming headset that channels all the excellence of the audio brand’s pedigree while embracing the benefits of an open-back design. And the results are fantastic, with a gaming headset that sounds full-bodied, clear and detailed, round and spacious, and overall brilliant — even in the short time I had with it at Gamescom.

Despite the design’s popularity in the headphone and audio-fi space, there aren’t that many open-back gaming headsets on the market, so Beyerdynamic is pushing the envelope a bit and challenging what we expect of gaming headsets a little too.

The open-back design enables the MMX 130 to offer a rounder, more spacious soundscape, and one that players of single-player, immersive, maybe open-world games will be incredibly well served by, who are looking for awesome, detailed audio and not something geared toward online or competitive play like dozens of other headsets.

I’m really looking forward to testing and adding this gaming headset to my ranks when it launches later this year in October.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Rainbow Six Tactics

(Image credit: Future/Ubisoft)

I am not normally one for XCOM-like strategy or turn-based games, but Rainbow Six Tactics well and truly got its hooks into me at Gamescom, and has me yearning to see more and, frankly, play it as soon as I can.

The game perfectly captures the vibes and ambience of Rainbow Six, with the settings of missions, aesthetics, operatives, and action making a pretty seamless jump over to the turn-based strategy genre; breaching through walls, the chatter among operatives, and the use of tools such as the drone are some of the most notable and obvious successes of this in my time with the game, for example.

Likewise, the idiosyncrasies of the turn-based genre manifest excellently in the Rainbow Six aesthetic, with slow-mo actions and operators carrying out gunfire or actions particularly pleasing, as well as carefully plotting multiple, sequential actions to ensure you have a chance for victory — or seeing it all fall apart in front of your eyes.

There looks to be great depth to Tactics too, which I can’t wait to get into. Matching up a favorite roster of operators, upgrading said operators to my preferences and for particular scenarios, hoovering up intel from incapacitated enemies in order to get bonuses for future missions, and plotting out all the stages of the game’s Breach mode to ensure an impactful and full-blooded commencement of attacks all play their own part. The whole tactical strategic loop feels like the perfect blend of genre and series.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

MOZA × MotoGP Sim Racing Handlebar

(Image credit: Future/Moza)

One of the most original, cool, and exciting hardware products I saw at Gamescom was easily Moza’s new Sim Racing Handlebar, officially licensed by MotoGP.

While surprising and eyebrow-raising on one hand, after investigating it further, it really did suddenly dawn on me: why shouldn’t MotoGP video game players have access to the same kind of specific controllers that players of racing games, truck games, and even farming games have?

And now they do, with the terrific MOZA × MotoGP Sim Racing Handlebar, which should comprehensively serve that market when it releases fully (launch is still to be confirmed, however). And it’s a seriously awesome bit of kit that features all you need to fully immerse yourself in the latest game.

The handlebar controller will attach to MOZA’s own wheelbases, feature controls inspired by real MotoGP handlebars, and offer enough customisation options in terms of adjustment and button mapping to give it incredible flexibility. It’s niche, perhaps, but we can’t wait to test the excellently cool bit of gaming hardware out.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Fable

(Image credit: Future/Xbox/Playground Games)

Playground Games' upcoming release in the long-standing fantasy series continues to massively impress us. While our first look at the game at Summer Game Fest 2026 showed us a glimpse of the reputation system, our time with the Gamescom preview gave us a proper hands-on look at combat, and it’s utterly fantastic.

Playing a sliver of the game with two builds revealed the elegance with which the game blends melee and ranged combat with magic and spellcasting. The hand-to-hand combat is weighty and feels excellent to carry out, offensively or defensively, with a perfectly timed parry.

The ranged weaponry is very effective, and one rapid-fire crossbow weapon had me grinning from ear to ear. However, the magic is a real stand-out for me, offering loads of options for not only effective combat but also comedic theatre. The amount of gleeful satisfaction I got out of raising up some silly undead enemies, only to then slam them down and turn them into chickens was glorious.

Combine all this with the brilliance in writing and acting that our demo had, as well as a hugely impressive graphical presentation of the world, and I really think we’re in for a treat when Fable releases, and it was easily one of the best games on show at Gamescom.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

(Image credit: Future/Invoke Studios/Wizards of the Coast)

2027 looks set to bless us with not only one brilliant fantasy adventure game in Fable, but two, with Warlock really catching my eye at Gamescom in a fascinating and intriguing preview.

As well as a captivating land to explore and a story and narrative which seem deeply compelling already, the role of deep and raw magic and the creative ways in which the game’s protagonist, Kaatri, can use it caught my eye particularly. For example, each spell or cast doesn’t seem to be a one-and-done trick, or you can use subsequent spells and casts one after another to solve puzzles, take down enemies, and explore the world in satisfying and creative ways.

What’s more, it’s all put together very slickly and sharply too, with combat looking fluid and responsive, the array of spells at your disposal vast and varied, the world and its secrets yearning to be discovered, mysteries to solve, Kaatri’s sort-of-helpful companion adding some good banter, and a style that will please those familiar with D&D, and those not.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

SteelSeries Aeon Pro Controller

(Image credit: Future/SteelSeries)

It’s been a while since SteelSeries gave a proper go in the controller market, and some of the brand’s mobile offerings have raised an eyebrow, but as soon as I saw the Aeon Pro controller, I knew the brand was on to something.

Built around the traditional Xbox controller design — akin to the Elite Series 2 controller in many ways — the Aeon Pro is a premium pad with a few exciting features up its sleeve. Chief among these is the OLED mini screen on the front-top part of the pad, which is tidily done; it’s not intrusive or gimmicky and feels like it will be genuinely useful for players looking to have easy access to profiles and some controller information while the pad is in play.

It also has an excellent infinite power and battery supply system built into its dock that’s heavily inspired by the Nova Pro headset series and can charge a spare battery while you use another.

Targeting those on PC or Xbox — and those with both, particularly — the Aeon Pro will also offer an excellent grippy texture on its wings, remappable buttons, and interchangeable thumbsticks to provide multiple options for players looking for a one-and-done premium controller solution.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Turtle Beach Command Series MC7 Mouse

(Image credit: Future/Turtle Beach)

While this mouse from Turtle Beach massively raised eyebrows when first announced, having now seen it in the flesh and understood how it can be used, the Command Series MC7 Mouse is both a quality addition to the market and a worthy winner of one of our awards.

The 2.25” touchscreen on the side of the mouse is the star of the show, of course, and its ability to house touchscreen controls and clearly visible features seems like it could well add a layer of functionality to a gaming mouse not really seen before. You can load an extensive range of controls onto the screen too, from OBS to apps, PC information, and loads more — it may even provide a worthy service to streamers alongside the likes of a Stream Deck.

And the inclusion of the screen doesn’t compromise quality elsewhere either: you’re still getting the two buttons on the side for your thumb, and there’s true 8K wireless ultra-low latency, Turtle Beach’s Owl-Eye 30K sensor, and an excellent external dock that houses the USB dongle, as well as a second battery for the mouse that charges while you’re using the mouse, ensuring you’ll never be out of juice.

It might not be for everyone, sure, but props to Turtle Beach for having the guts to try something totally different with a mouse and give it a proper go.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past

(Image credit: Future/CD Projekt Red)

One thing I vividly remember noticing during my long preview of The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past was that everyone in the session — a few dozen members of the press, at least — was absolutely, totally, deathly silent and utterly gripped by the quest we were being shown on screen. The allure, pull, and attention that this game still demands, all these years later, even with brand new content, is as strong as it’s ever been.

Seeing Geralt and Roach ride across the lands of The Continent once more, in that familiar older-looking engine brushed up anew, was a true highlight of Gamescom for Witcher fans, but with Songs of the Past, it already feels like we’re in for one more absolutely thrilling and deep expansion from CD Projekt Red that will finally round out the game’s narrative and complete the story.

Focusing on Dandelion and the new area of Letten, Songs of the Past already looks to have the makings of a Blood and Wine-esque expansion, filled with brilliantly written quests, a fascinating main storyline, and a host of different places to discover and see.

It also makes The Witcher 3 look better than ever (thanks in part to enhancements offered by the Remastered upgrade coming later this year), with luscious vegetation covering the land, sun-soaked vistas across lakes and forests, as far as the eye can see, and expect more of the brilliantly acted and realised NPCs going about their daily lives.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Total War: Warhammer 40,000

(Image credit: Future/Creative Assemble/Sega)

The epic strategy game series finally comes to the epic and grimdark fantasy universe, and the results are absolutely belting. Offering up perhaps what was my favorite game preview of the entire Gamescom, Total War: Warhammer 40,000 is the perfect combination of the PC game and the grimdark galaxy.

Playing a bit of an onboarding intro, as well as some of the interplanetary campaign and a climactic, testing, and epic battle as the Space Marines, I devoured and soaked up every tiny detail of Creative Assembly’s creation at Gamescom.

The epic battle at the end, utilising a wide variety of unit types, terrain factors, reinforcements, and abilities, was a true highlight of the show for me, and gave me that excellent mix of confidence when plans were going well, panic when it looked like the tide was turning, and relief crossed with triumph when I clawed my way to victory.

Playing it all in the studio’s new Warcore engine was an absolute blast too, with projectiles filling the skies, blood covering the ground, and environmental effects like dust and so on adding to the brilliant visuals on offer.

I’m deeply intrigued by how the diplomacy, trade, and other non-battle-focused elements of Total War games will manifest in this 40K version, but if what I’ve played is anything to go by, fans need not be worried; only incredibly excited and hyped.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Thrustmaster SimTask Truck-40 Add-On Kit

(Image credit: Future/Thrustmaster)

Another niche but excellent hardware offering at Gamescom 2026 was Thrustmaster’s SimTask Truck-40 Add-On Kit, a large steering wheel designed specifically for truck and heavy-vehicle simulation.

It’s a simple affair in its design, but it has that Thrustmaster quality running through its veins, with a robust design, a pleasing aesthetic, and a strong feature set.

There are 22 action buttons, four different heights, and a 30-degree tilt angle achieved with its bespoke mount, and it looks set to be a welcome addition to the market for both PC and console users, working with all of the brand’s wheelbases too.

What’s more promising is that it might well offer the only wheel specifically designed for games like Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator that console users will have access to, earning it a huge thumbs-up from us for serving a dedicated community of players.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming

Nvidia RTX Spark

(Image credit: Future/HP/Nvidia)

Among a few things that the hardware giant had to show, what stood out to me most was the new and upcoming RTX Spark. In case you missed it, this is Nvidia’s new ARM-based chip, specifically designed for slim and lightweight Windows laptops, with Nvidia AI and RTX graphics ready to be utilized.

The latter means laptops using the superchip are fully capable of playing numerous triple-A games at high frame rates, and that’s exactly what I both witnessed and played. The likes of 007 First Light, Borderlands 4, and Arc Raiders perform nearly flawlessly on the RTX Spark laptops on show.

Team Green has essentially opened up the possibilities for manufacturers to design slim desktop or laptop PCs, or even handheld gaming PCs — and Nvidia noted that it's more than happy for brands to reach out to use the superchip for handhelds. As a fan of gaming on the go on lightweight systems, I’m more than happy to give Nvidia credit where it’s due with this one.

Isaiah Williams, Staff Writer, Computing

JBL Quantum Engine advancements

(Image credit: Future/JBL)

JBL continued its push into the world of gaming headsets at this year's Gamescom with the announcement of three new headsets, which build upon the stellar work already shown off in last year's range. And while these light, comfortable, powerful, and sustainable headsets should be lauded, it's the development of its Quantum Engine software that caught my attention at this year's trade show.

The JBL Quantum Engine starts simple enough, with an array of customisable features and EQs that you might expect from a piece of audio software. These settings adapt to the specific genre or game that you're playing, with the intention of emphasising the important sounds such as footsteps or making your experience more immersive, taking full advantage of the 50mm carbon dynamic drivers found in the Quantum headset range. It can also cleverly block out background noise from especially clacky keyboards.

And there are now more features to come in Q4 2026. Most notable of all is the increased interconnectivity between the app and the games you play. One feature shown off to me will be of particular interest to racing game fans. The app can receive information from the game to transform into your speedometer and heads-up display, giving you features and details you might expect from a premium racing wheel, but beamed to the app on your phone or tablet. It's a cool idea that builds on the manufacturer's audio nous to create an all-in-one solution for gaming.

James Pickard, Senior Deals Editor

And one more thing we can't talk about yet...

Sometimes we're shown games or products at Gamescom that we can't talk about for even weeks after the event has finished, and one of our award winners is exactly one of those things.

Check back here in a few weeks time when we can reveal our last Best of Gamescom 2026 winner!

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