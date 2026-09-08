Proton VPN sign-ups soar in Vietnam as stringent new cyberlaw takes effect

Proton VPN sign-ups in Vietnam have spiked 450%

New law mandates extensive internet logging and user identification

It follows a similar August spike, triggered by severe social media fines

For internet users in Vietnam, preserving online privacy is becoming an increasingly uphill battle. Following the introduction of a restrictive new cybersecurity law, demand for the best VPN services has skyrocketed as citizens seek to protect their digital footprints from encroaching government surveillance.

According to data from the Proton VPN Observatory shared by David Peterson, General Manager at Proton VPN, new sign-ups from Vietnam have spiked by a staggering 450% above the usual baseline.

The massive influx of new users aligns directly with the enactment of sweeping new internet regulations, which tighten online speech controls and place heavy data-logging obligations on internet service providers (ISPs) and tech companies.

Talking to TechRadar, Peterson confirmed that daily registrations reached 450% above baseline on September 1. "This is on top of an elevated level following the 170% spike after the fake news fines in July, and another in August," he added.

Proton VPN – best for privacy

Based in Switzerland, this privacy-first VPN offers good speeds, advanced anti-censorship features, and a server network that spans 145 countries around the world — including across Africa and Asia, where other providers tend to struggle. While its free VPN plan is handy, it comes with limitations. The good news is that upgrading to a premium subscription will cost you only the equivalent of $2.99 per month.

A growing threat to digital privacy

The latest surge in VPN usage isn't an isolated incident, in fact. This 450% spike follows a similar increase recorded just last month when the Proton VPN Observatory logged an initial jump in sign-ups.

That earlier surge coincided with the government introducing severe financial penalties for individuals sharing what authorities broadly define as "fabricated" or "false" information on social media.

By forcing domestic and foreign telecommunications platforms to store granular user data, including IP addresses and account names, the Vietnamese government is rapidly shrinking the space for anonymous online expression.

"It's difficult to isolate a single driver of this surge in VPN use," Peterson noted. "A flurry of laws and fines — from social media penalties to crypto crackdowns and ISP logging requirements —have compounded one another. But they all send a single message to the Vietnamese public that ordinary online activity now carries legal risk."

According to Peterson, this environment is driving demand for VPNs in ways no single measure could achieve alone. "A secondary factor is that some Vietnamese news outlets (and their social media accounts) that have been subject to censorship have been recommending VPNs to their readers," he added.

(Image credit: Future)

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What this means for people in Vietnam

For everyday internet users in Vietnam, these sweeping rules mean that ISPs and tech platforms now possess a highly detailed, identifiable record of their online activities. This could create a chilling effect on free speech, as expressing dissenting opinions on social media platforms can now easily lead to significant financial fines or further legal action.

This is exactly why virtual private networks (VPN) have become an essential lifeline. A reliable VPN encrypts a user's web traffic, ensuring that local ISPs and government monitors cannot see which websites they are visiting or what messages they are sending. Furthermore, VPNs mask the user's actual IP address, making it significantly harder for third parties to track their physical location.

However, it is worth noting that while a VPN protects data in transit, it does not bypass the legal requirement to provide identification when registering for local social media accounts or trading platforms.

🇻🇳 Việt Nam ghi nhận số lượt đăng ký mới @ProtonVPN tăng 450%. Sau Nghị định 284/2026 hình sự hóa và xử phạt giao dịch tiền mã hóa, cùng các quy định buộc ISP lưu và cung cấp dữ liệu người dùng cho nhà nước khi được yêu cầu, VPN càng trở nên cần thiết hơn. pic.twitter.com/DBw11wJWhrSeptember 5, 2026

As internet restrictions continue to tighten, the continued surge in Proton VPN registrations highlights a clear reality: when governments attempt to clamp down on digital liberties, citizens will inevitably find a way to take their privacy back into their own hands.

"This is a pattern we see worldwide," said Peterson, while noting how te recent Vietnam's VPN usage spikes revals how residents' calculations of their online activity are changing.

"Internet freedom isn't just about access; it's about people's fundamental right to communicate, do business, and express themselves without fear that their activity will bring a fine, or worse."

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