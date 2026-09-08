One of the absolute highlights of this week's Labor Day sales has been the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 on sale for just $198 (was $399) at Amazon. It's been a while since these wireless headphones have hit this record-low price — and, quite frankly, it's one of the easiest recommendations we've made this week.

They only hit $198 once before, back in late June, so this is a great chance to grab some of the best headphones on the market for cheap.

As an overview, the Sony WH-1000XM5 combines a stylish and comfortable design with some of the best noise cancellation on the market. They're perfect for everyday use, a busy office, or commuting on public transport. They also sound fantastic, with rich and detailed sound for all types of genres.

With today's price on Amazon, you're getting them for a fantastic price, considering these are only one generation away from the latest Sony model. The Sony WH-1000XM6 has superseded the Mark 5, but they're currently sitting at $398 at the retailer, while offering similar performance.

Sony WH-1000XM5 record-low price at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $198 at Amazon Quite simply, the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat — especially with a whopping $150 off. They don't fold up like the XM4, but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a few years old now, but our initial five-star rating from when these headphones were released still stands. At the time, we called them "the best headphones in the world thanks to their class-leading noise-canceling features and well-balanced audio.” There is a newer version now (the Mark 6), but those are significantly more expensive, as I've already stated.

Compared with the sixth-generation model, the fifth-generation model is a little less portable because it lacks folding hinges, but otherwise performance is quite similar. If you're not desperate for the folding mechanism, then it's definitely a good idea to save some cash and go with the Sony WH-1000XM5 over the newer model.