This has to be one of the best laptop deals I've spotted on a 16-inch machine with a high-resolution display and plenty of memory. As part of its back-to-school sale, the Asus Vivobook S 16 is now $1300 (was $1600) at Newegg.

And this one is packed with awesome specs. On top of the 16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it has an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The deal also includes Intel's Gamer Days Bundle 2026 with two upcoming games valued at $119.98, plus an Intel AI Software Bundle worth more than $400.

Today's best Asus Vivobook laptop deal

Why we recommend it

The 3K OLED screen is well suited to creative work, combining a high resolution with 100% DCI-P3 coverage for working with photos, video and other visual content. The 120Hz refresh rate also provides smoother movement and scrolling than a conventional 60Hz laptop display.

There's enough processing power and memory capacity here for demanding productivity and multitasking, and the integrated Intel Arc graphics provide some welcome graphics capability.

The laptop also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting displays, power delivery and data transfers up to 40Gbps, plus two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 are both supported.

For more top performers, see our guide to the best business laptops we've tested.

Also consider

Price context & historical value

Newegg has slashed the price of the Asus Vivobook S 16 from $1,599.99 to $1,299.99, saving you $300, or almost 19%. It has been considerably cheaper in the past, however, dropping as low as $1,100 earlier this year, so this isn't the best price we've seen.

That said, it currently comes with Intel's Gamer Days Bundle 2026, which means you'll get Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis games worth a combined $119.98 for free. You also get Intel's AI Software Bundle 2026 which includes more than $400 worth of software.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Asus Vivobook S 16 if...

You want a large-screen laptop for creative work, productivity and heavy multitasking without stepping up to a bulkier workstation. The hardware on offer makes it particularly well equipped for demanding everyday tasks.

❌ Skip the Asus Vivobook S 16 if...

You primarily want a laptop for serious gaming or GPU-intensive 3D work. Intel Arc integrated graphics are considerably more capable than basic integrated graphics, but there's no discrete GPU, so a laptop with dedicated Nvidia or AMD graphics would be a better choice.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The 16-inch OLED panel has plenty going for it, but it's a glossy non-touch display, which might not be ideal if you tend to work in bright environments. Its 400-nit peak HDR brightness is also relatively modest compared with other premium OLED laptops.

The bundled games aren't available immediately, either. Star Wars: Galactic Racer will be released on October 6, 2026, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is set to arrive on February 12, 2027. You'll need to redeem the Gamer Days offer by October 31, 2026.