Dell just won this year's Labor Day laptop sales — get the top-rated XPS 13 from as little as $599
Thanks to an extra $100 saving for eligible students
Dell is running a surprisingly small Labor Day sale this year with hardly any laptop deals in it. However, there is one offer that rises above the rest and is really the only one that matters if you're shopping for a new device in today's sales: it's this Dell XPS 13 for $699.99 (was $999).
• Browse the full Dell Labor Day sale
Yep, I'm shouting about this one again, as I still don't quite believe that you can pick up one of our favorite and highly-rated laptops for such a terrific price. This particular model boasts a 3.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, an Intel Core 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
That's a decent all-around mid-range spec, which will have no issues with general everyday use, college and university work such as essay writing and research, and also allow for a bit of multitasking if you enjoy a bit of streaming in your downtime.
And, better still, if you're an eligible student, you can save another $100 off the sale price, bringing it to a super-low $599. When it comes to powerful, efficient and affordable laptops in this year's sales, I truly think that this one is hard to beat.
Dell XPS 13 Labor Day deal
Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With a 13.4-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and excellent battery life, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599.
Our 4.5-star Dell XPS 13 review explains exactly why we think this is such a brilliant little laptop. We had lots of praise for the gorgeous display, fantastic battery life, solid overall performance, and sleek design. It hits everything you'd want from an all-purpose laptop at a stunning price in today's market.
More of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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