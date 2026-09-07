Dell is running a surprisingly small Labor Day sale this year with hardly any laptop deals in it. However, there is one offer that rises above the rest and is really the only one that matters if you're shopping for a new device in today's sales: it's this Dell XPS 13 for $699.99 (was $999).

• Browse the full Dell Labor Day sale

Yep, I'm shouting about this one again, as I still don't quite believe that you can pick up one of our favorite and highly-rated laptops for such a terrific price. This particular model boasts a 3.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, an Intel Core 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

That's a decent all-around mid-range spec, which will have no issues with general everyday use, college and university work such as essay writing and research, and also allow for a bit of multitasking if you enjoy a bit of streaming in your downtime.

And, better still, if you're an eligible student, you can save another $100 off the sale price, bringing it to a super-low $599. When it comes to powerful, efficient and affordable laptops in this year's sales, I truly think that this one is hard to beat.

Dell XPS 13 Labor Day deal

$599 for students Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With a 13.4-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and excellent battery life, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599.

Our 4.5-star Dell XPS 13 review explains exactly why we think this is such a brilliant little laptop. We had lots of praise for the gorgeous display, fantastic battery life, solid overall performance, and sleek design. It hits everything you'd want from an all-purpose laptop at a stunning price in today's market.

More of today's best Labor Day sales