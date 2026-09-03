I've been looking through Labor Day laptop deals, and for the specs on offer, this is my favorite one for business professionals so far, with the Dell 15.6" 2K Touchscreen laptop now $650 (was $1100) at Best Buy.

With that massive $450 discount, you're getting a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, which is good enough for everyday work, multitasking, browsing, and streaming.

The 15.6-inch 2K touchscreen adds even more value. And although there are some compromises, including integrated graphics, I haven't seen many Labor Day laptop deals that give you this much for under $650. For more laptop deals and WFH essentials, see our round-up of the best Labor Day home office deals.

Why we recommend it

At $649.99, you're getting a lot of laptop for your money. The 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U has 10 cores, 12 threads, and a maximum boost speed of 5GHz, giving it plenty of power for everyday tasks.

16GB of DDR5 is a solid plus at this price, and the 512GB PCIe SSD provides a decent amount of fast storage. You also get a 15.6-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, two USB-A ports, HDMI, an SD card reader, and a full numeric keypad.

For more top performers, see our guide to the best business laptops we've tested.

Price context & historical value

Best Buy normally lists this Dell laptop at $1,099.99, but its Labor Day deal brings the price down to $649.99, putting it firmly into mid-range laptop territory.

Of the Labor Day laptop deals I've seen so far, this is one of the best for anyone who wants plenty of everyday performance without spending anywhere near to $1,000. It isn't the cheapest it's ever been though. It was priced at $599.99 at Best Buy in August this year.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell 15.6" laptop if...

If you want a powerful everyday Windows 11 laptop for most tasks, $649.99 is an excellent price. The Core i7 processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM gives it considerably more staying power than a cheaper laptop with 8GB of memory.

❌ Skip the Dell 15.6" laptop if...

If you want a laptop for gaming, creative work, or anything else that depends heavily on graphics performance, I'd look elsewhere. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics are the biggest limitation here, and there's no dedicated GPU.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The display is one area where Dell has clearly kept costs down. It's rated at only 220 nits of brightness with 45% NTSC color coverage, so it's better suited to indoor everyday use than working outside or doing color-sensitive work.

There are a few other omissions to be aware of, including the lack of a backlit keyboard and Ethernet port, plus the webcam is limited to 720p.