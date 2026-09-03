Research finds AI agents haven't quite mastered real-world browsing tasks despite claiming they can

Not a single agent scored the full 20 out of 20

Claude for Chrome performed better than the ChatGPT Chrome Extension

With performance varying by testing category, Decodo advises selecting an agent based on planned usage

New Decodo research has criticized AI agents for still not being able to conduct real-world browsing tasks autonomously, including tasks like form filling, completing transactions, having cross-tab awareness and handling third-party integrations.

In fact, the study analyzed 45 AI agents across 10 different capabilities and found that not a single one could achieve the maximum score of 20.

The testing is also said to have exposed discrepancies between what vendors and AI developers say their agents are capable of, and what they can actually deliver on.

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Agentic AI isn't at the level of autonomous browsing, yet

Claude for Chrome was the highest-scoring agent, reaching 18 points – two below the theoretical maximum. Its OpenAI counterpart, the ChatGPT Chrome Extension, fell short with a 14-point score.

Decodo argues that agents most commonly fall behind on transactions – the lowest-scoring category with an average of 0.43 out of 2. The study found that, while they can often reach the checkout stage, they can't actually complete a purchase on behalf of the user.

Even if an agent is technically capable of making a purchase, the paper warns that it still might not have the best safeguards in place to keep sensitive information like credit card numbers safe.

Safeguards is a major theme in Decodo's work, with the research also calling out multi-step workflows for lacking sufficient safeguards. More than half of the agents capable of multi-step workflows lacked any documented safeguards before conducting irreversible actions.

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While current agentic technology still doesn't deliver on its promises, one type may emerge as the winner. Decodo found several browser-native agents to score full marks for cross-tab awareness.

"Match the tool to the job, not to the longest feature list," Product Marketing Team Lead Gabriele Vitke explained, urging AI agent users to consider their own needs instead of buying into marketing.

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