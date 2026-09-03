When content is free, trust is the product

There is more technical content available today than any human being could read in a thousand lifetimes. Every topic has a dozen YouTube videos, three Substack posts, a GitHub repo, and a Reddit thread, most created in the last six months and, in many cases, technically accurate.

And yet most of the professionals I talk to say they don't know what to trust. They can't tell what’s important to read first, or which of 10 plausible answers is the one that holds up. That was true before AI, and AI has made it more true.

Julie Baron Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer at O’Reilly.

For most of the history of technical publishing, editing and verification were the same process, and that process was slow and expensive. Getting a book out took years. We found an author, vetted them, had them work with an editor, and checked their claims with technical reviewers.

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A lot of that time went into separating what was correct and useful from what was confusing or only sounded right. It was laborious, but it meant a reader could depend on the claims on the page.

The credibility of the book, and of the publisher behind it, mattered as much as the information itself. When the cost of production drops to zero, that credibility becomes worth more, not less. Content is easier to make than ever, but without a transparent process behind it, readers have no idea where the knowledge came from or whether it holds up.

As Jasmine Sun puts it in “The Independent Writer’s Advantage in the Age of AI,” "Trust is not about information and its quality alone. It's about the messenger. It's about who says it and their track record and what they've told me before." A practitioner has confidence in a source because someone she respects has put their reputation on the line for it.

They believe what the author is saying because the publisher has a history of being right and of correcting itself when it isn't, and because the work is attributed and verifiable.

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Expertise is alive, and it compounds

The corpus matters, but it's the assurances around it that are hard to replicate, and that comes not just from the people who produce the content but from the people whose judgment vouches for it. Sometimes a creator brings their own credibility with them. Other times, the publisher spots someone unknown and lends them its own.

The art critic Dave Hickey said this about gallery owners in Air Guitar: They gain status from the famous artists they represent and share it with emerging talent who have something to offer but who haven't had the chance to earn a reputation.

Expertise is alive, and it compounds Expertise is a living thing, continuously expanding. Content starts to decay the moment it’s published, because frameworks evolve, libraries deprecate, and yesterday's best practice becomes today's security incident. Keeping expertise alive requires a pipeline of people who stay current and an editorial layer that notices when something has gone stale, and either retires it or calls for a fix.

That pipeline isn't something you switch on when an author has a book to ship. Content sits at the center of our platform, but we think about it in pace layers. Some advice is timeless, some moves but has a long shelf life (some of our books are still in print after nearly 50 years!), and some changes weekly.

We work with experts at each pace layer, capturing what lasts while doing our best to keep pace with an industry that seems to have changed every time we wake up.

We have relationships with hundreds of the best practitioners in the world, and our job is to keep them engaged continuously, with quick takes when something breaks, structured responses when major research drops, and live sessions on emerging topics while they're still emerging.

Trust is earnt

An institution doesn't stamp trust onto content. In a technical community, trust is conferred in both directions. A practitioner earns standing because people who already have standing engage with her work, cite it, argue with it, and build on it. That insight was the whole idea behind PageRank, Google's first great innovation. A page mattered because other pages that mattered linked to it. Reputation works the same way.

The audience isn't just consuming reputation signals; it's generating them. When a senior engineer whose judgment others respect says out loud that something is worth reading, she spends a little of her own credibility; the author gains a little; and everyone watching recalibrates whom to trust next time.

When we put our mark on someone's work, we aren't the sole source of its credibility. We're amplifying a judgment the community is already making and adding our own track record to it. The reader who finds it reliable hands status back to the source.

When the readers are machines

Human practitioners aren't the only ones who need trusted engineering knowledge. The AI systems now sitting in every workflow, the coding and debugging agents and architecture advisors, need it just as badly since most of them are built on scraped web data and documentation that was stale before it was ever indexed. They're fluent, but they're wrong often enough that you can't just take their word for it.

The stakes grow with AI tools increasingly being used to generate not just provably correct types of content like code, which either works or it doesn’t, but persuasive documents in fuzzier areas like hiring, strategy, and so on. Like everyone else leaning on these tools, we are reckoning with the consequences of the ability to talk to a model and get back something that looks smart at a glance.

A few rounds in, the slop is still there. In the last few months, maybe 10 times as many documents have crossed our desks, from new product ideas to strategic plans and proposals. But the ease of generating the text hides the fact that either the model or the person prompting it doesn't actually know what they’re talking about. Knowledge workers need ways to ground their work in insights from human experts, particularly when that work is AI-assisted.

So we’re building tools that let agents draw on our repository of expertise to support their proposed decisions.

Credible sources are particularly important when thinking through and justifying important choices. Our CTO, Andrew Odewahn, describes the shift this way: "18 months ago, it was all about how to get engineers to be more productive, but now it's about how to get organizations to make better decisions. The engineering tasks are moving away from coding output to planning."

For planning tasks like comparing implementation approaches, you need expert-over-your-shoulder guidance for contextual decision-making. You can’t just rely on an LLM's best guess to solve your problem. Trust is foundational because the expertise behind it stays genuine, practical, and human.

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